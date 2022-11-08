ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Transform 1012 N. Main Street’s recently hired executive director discusses priorities, challenges for KKK auditorium project

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, Carlos Gonzalez-Jaime spoke with arts and culture editor Marcheta Fornoff after his first week on the job as the first executive director of Transform 1012 N. Main Street, a coalition that plans to turn a former KKK auditorium into The Fred Rouse Center for Arts and Community Healing.
Far from a ‘one-trick pony’: Fort Worth leaders mourn Bob Watt Jr., longtime Stock Show leader

W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr. was a hero to many who love the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. “When we look at the rodeo today, we have Bob Watt to thank for a lot of it,” said Elaine Agather, chairman of the Dallas Region for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and current Stock Show secretary. “He quietly and consistently improved the rodeo, the stockyards, the grounds, year after year.”
FORT WORTH, TX

