Police in Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, who has been missing for over a year, officials said. Sarah Wondra, 35, was arrested over the weekend and charged with a felony count of failing to notify or delaying notification of death to authorities, Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff told NBC affiliate KTVB of Boise. Wondra lives in a home investigators have been searching since Friday night, the station reported.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO