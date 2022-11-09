Douglas County has many leaders in the county government. The county commissioners fight among themselves and go into investigations and innuendos. They pronounce about being against CRT, not wearing masks, and no vaccine mandates on one side and the other side is in your wallet. The treasurer brags he is bringing in 10-20% more revenue every year into the coffers of Douglas County. How do they get the money? Increasing property taxes. One commissioner is lobbying for a water project to bring water from the San Luis Valley to Douglas County. How will we pay for it? The taxpayers will pay. They want to develop Douglas County and steal water from another county. Looks like the county government want to make us the California of Colorado. The next property tax increase will be after the election. Speaking of the election, the school board was asking us to raise our property taxes. Where did the money from last property tax increase go? They already get close to 40% of the property taxes. They fight almost as much as the county commissioners. Douglas County is debt free, but we get nothing back because they get to keep all the money they take from us. The State of Colorado gave us property tax relief not the county. We want TABOR to hold the state in check, but nothing holds the county accountable except your vote.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO