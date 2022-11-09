Read full article on original website
Weekly decisively wins DougCo sheriff’s race preliminary results show
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Darren Weekly appears to have won the race to be the county’s next sheriff, according to preliminary results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
As ballot counts continue: Democrat Bob Marshall holds steady lead in HD43
Two days after the 2022 midterms Democrat Bob Marshall maintains his lead in the race for Colorado House District 43 against incumbent Republican Kurt Huffman. As of 5:09 p.m. Nov. 10, Marshall, who declared victory on election night, has 50.6% of the vote to Huffman's 49.4%. On Nov. 10, Douglas County told Colorado Community Media there are around 2,900 ballots left to be processed, though its unclear how many of those voters are in HD43, which covers Highlands Ranch.
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House.
Letter - Douglas County hijinks
Douglas County has many leaders in the county government. The county commissioners fight among themselves and go into investigations and innuendos. They pronounce about being against CRT, not wearing masks, and no vaccine mandates on one side and the other side is in your wallet. The treasurer brags he is bringing in 10-20% more revenue every year into the coffers of Douglas County. How do they get the money? Increasing property taxes. One commissioner is lobbying for a water project to bring water from the San Luis Valley to Douglas County. How will we pay for it? The taxpayers will pay. They want to develop Douglas County and steal water from another county. Looks like the county government want to make us the California of Colorado. The next property tax increase will be after the election. Speaking of the election, the school board was asking us to raise our property taxes. Where did the money from last property tax increase go? They already get close to 40% of the property taxes. They fight almost as much as the county commissioners. Douglas County is debt free, but we get nothing back because they get to keep all the money they take from us. The State of Colorado gave us property tax relief not the county. We want TABOR to hold the state in check, but nothing holds the county accountable except your vote.
UPDATED: Frizell defeats Martinez for Colorado House District 45 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Elizabeth Frizell, a Republican and former Douglas County Assessor and real estate appraiser, defeated Democrat Ruby Martinez for the House District 45 seat.
Douglas County Democrat Marshall leads Republican Huffman in HD43 race
In typically Republican Douglas County, Democratic candidate Bob Marshall is leading in the House District 43 race against incumbent Republican Kurt Huffman, according to results released by the Douglas County Clerk and Recorder's Office. As of 9:12 p.m. Nov. 8, election results show 51.3% of ballots going to Marshall and...
Thousands fewer metro area property owners are challenging assessments
Assessors’ offices use what are called “mass appraisals” because there are so many properties in a county and limited numbers of workers to analyze them. That means the assessor’s office looks at properties built around the same time with a similar construction style, location, size, age and amenities. It uses an algorithm to help value them.
2022 Douglas County General Election unofficial results
Please note that this page reflects Douglas County election results only. For overall statewide results, please visit the Colorado 2022 General Election Unofficial Results page. Unofficial election results are posted a minimum of three times on election night: after the polls close but no later than 8 p.m., at or...
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seat
Updated with the latest information available at 11 am. Nov. 10. Brandi Bradley, a Littleton Republican, defeated Castle Pines Democrat Eric Brody for the House District 39 seat.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson, Douglas and Adams counties have been decided after Tuesday night's election, while the current sheriff in Arapahoe County was headed to victory on Friday. Jefferson County. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office who...
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
Douglas County residents turn down school bonds; Littleton approves arts and tourism tax
The Douglas County School District might not be getting a boost each year to increase teacher and staff salaries, according to early election returns Wednesday. The request to the taxpayers for $60 million per year, in perpetuity, is specifically intended to make the district more competitive in hiring and would have added about $255 per year in property taxes for a half-million-dollar home, according to the district. “If you've been...
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Woman and children escapes apartment fire by jumping …. The Tiffany Square Apartment...
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
Election results for El Paso County, Pueblo County and statewide races in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here for full results. The home page will display state races. You have to select the green box that reads “More Elections” to select county races. As of 8 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis had proclaimed victory. Also at that time, the Associated...
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
Southern Colorado Election Results 2022
FOX21 News is Your Local Election Headquarters and a list of election results for Southern Colorado can be found below, beginning after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Several races will be watched closely including; El Paso County Commissioner District 1, El Paso County Commissioner District 5, El Paso County Sheriff, Pueblo County Commissioner District 3, Pueblo County Coroner, Pueblo County Sheriff, and Teller County Commissioner District 2, among others.
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
Riverside Cemetery and the Civil War
Perched in the Northwest industrial corner of Denver alongside the South Platte lies a small National Historic District called Riverside Cemetery. As the Denver’s oldest operating cemetery, established in 1876 when Colorado first gained statehood, the grounds of Riverside contain over a century and a half of rich Colorado history and some of its most influential members, including more than 1,000 Civil War Veterans who made Colorado their home during and after the war.
