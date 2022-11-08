Read full article on original website
Republican dominance continues in Oklahoma elections
Republican dominance continues in Oklahoma elections

Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association. Physicians dedicated to providing and increasing access to health care for all Oklahomans. More on the vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org. Dick Pryor: This is Capitol Insider - taking you inside politics, policy, government and elections in Oklahoma. I'm Dick...
A network of volunteers help new immigrants navigate the transit system in southern Maine
Navigating any public transportation system in the U.S. as a new immigrant can be confusing and intimidating. It’s why a man in southern Maine founded a network of multilingual volunteers to help new immigrants get to their appointments and run errands easily. Ari Snider of Maine Public Radio reports.
PM NewsBrief: Nov. 10, 2022
Voter turnout in Oklahoma’s Tuesday election was barely over 50%. 1.1 million Oklahomans turned out to vote in the midterms. That total is on par with the 2018 midterm election but significantly lower than turnout in the 2020 general election, which featured a presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
