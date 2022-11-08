Read full article on original website
wjct.org
St. Johns County assesses extent of Nicole's wrath
Tropical Storm Nicole pummeled the coastline in St. Johns County, but it will take time to figure how many homes remain unsafe, how much beach was lost and how badly the roads were damaged. Fixing it all will take even longer. Emergency management officials say they knew Nicole would cause...
wjct.org
St. Johns Golf Club reopening after $8 million renovation
The St. Johns County Golf Club has scheduled its reopening for 1 p.m. Nov. 29 after an $8 million renovation by architect Erik Larsen. The project to renovate the municipal course has taken seven years since a feasibility study by the St. Johns County commission. The course has been closed since last year.
