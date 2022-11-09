ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress. Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Nevada election - live: Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead cut to hundreds of votes as 95 per cent reported

One of America’s most contested midterm races, between Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto, is coming to a head in Nevada.As of Saturday morning, Republican Mr Laxalt maintained a 862-vote lead over Democratic incumbent Ms Cortez Masto in the Senate race with 95 per cent of votes counted, according to TheNew York Times. The results could take days as Nevada law allows mail-in ballots to be received through Saturday, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day. In the race for Nevada governor, incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak was beaten by Republican challenger Joe Lombardo. The Associated Press called the race for Mr Lombardo on Friday. Read More Midterm polls – Election Day live: Warnock and Fetterman in dead heats as final day of voting beginsIn the US midterm elections, it all comes down to NevadaWho is winning the midterms? These are the races that will tell you
NEVADA STATE
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that...
FLORIDA STATE
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 8:25 p.m. EST

Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds. WASHINGTON (AP) — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country’s future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump won the 2020 election lost races that could have put them in position to influence future elections. But the conditions that threatened democracy’s demise remain, and Americans view them from very different perspectives, depending on their politics.
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona election 2022: Sen. Mark Kelly wins on Veterans Day as 3 other big races decided

None of the races decided Friday was bigger than the U.S. Senate contest between Mark Kelly and Blake Masters. In a race with national repercussions for which political party will control the Senate, Kelly retained the seat he won two years ago. Fittingly, the race was called on Veterans Day. Kelly and the man who held the seat before him, John McCain, were Navy veterans. ...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy