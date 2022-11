Developer Rick Caruso and Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass were nearly tied in early returns Tuesday in their battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, as voters considered a stark choice between candidates with City Hall in turmoil.Rick Caruso has a slight lead on Karen Bass in the LA mayoral race as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Associated Press reported. With 43% of votes counted so far. The AP said Caruso has 51.3% of the vote while Bass has 48.8%. The election has historical dimensions, coming as the City Council contends with a racism scandal that led to the resignation...

