Pirates acquire power-hitting first-baseman in trade
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired first-baseman Ji-Man Choi in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
Pirates GM Ben Cherington: Trading for Ji-Man Choi 'a first move' to upgrade offense
Even after Ben Cherington found a first baseman by trading with the Tampa Bay Rays for Ji-Man Choi, the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager emphasized the need to build a deeper offensive lineup. Cherington, who acquired Choi for minor-league pitcher Jack Hartman, stopped short of declaring the 31-year-old South Korean the...
MLB
Chavez rejoining Braves on Minor League deal
ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez returning to the Braves was the easiest prediction of the offseason. So, it certainly wasn’t surprising when the Braves signed Chavez to a Minor League deal on Saturday. The veteran reliever will make a rate of $1.2 million when he is on Atlanta’s active roster.
MLB
Pirates get 1B Ji-Man Choi in trade with Rays
The Pirates entered this offseason with one glaring void to fill: first base. Less than one week into the offseason, that spot has been filled. Pittsburgh acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Rays in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman, the team announced on Thursday. "We think...
MLB
Braves boast league-high 11 on All-MLB Team ballot
ATLANTA -- Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried are among the 11 Braves who earned a spot on the 2022 All-MLB Team ballot. This is the fourth year fans can vote for which Major Leaguers best filled their specific roles this past season. • VOTE NOW: All-MLB Team presented...
MLB
These Rangers awarded for '22 by local BBWAA
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers announced their 2022 award winners, as voted on by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, on Thursday afternoon. • Player of the Year: 1B Nathaniel Lowe. • Pitcher of the Year: LHP Martín Pérez. • Rookie of the Year:...
MLB
Braves extend qualifying offer to Swanson
ATLANTA -- Now that Dansby Swanson has received his qualifying offer from the Braves, he will now learn exactly how profitable the free agent market might be. The Braves extended a qualifying offer to Swanson before Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. This was a procedural move that guarantees Atlanta will receive Draft pick compensation if the veteran shortstop opts to sign elsewhere.
MLB
Pérez receives qualifying offer from Rangers
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers have extended left-hander Martín Pérez the one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer as expected on Thursday. The deadline for Pérez to accept the qualifying offer is Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT. The lefty is coming off a career year in his second stint with...
MLB
Which Yankees prospects stole the show in '22?
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the Yankees’ postseason run fell four victories shy of reaching the World Series, the 2022 pennant chase provided opportunities for several young prospects to make an impact at the big league level, including shortstop Oswald Peraza, who could figure prominently into the club’s 2023 plans.
MLB
How will '23 rule changes affect the Orioles?
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the 2023 MLB season arrives, there will be some big differences from '22 and other recent years. The league’s 30 teams will be playing more balanced schedules, and several rule changes are likely to impact play.
MLB
Mariners' Macko perfect to help send Peoria to play-in game
MESA, Ariz. -- The Peoria Javelinas didn't have to be perfect to wrap up the final playoff berth in the Arizona Fall League. But they nearly were. The Javelinas got within two outs of a seven-inning perfect game against the Mesa Solar Sox on Thursday before second baseman Zack Gelof (Athletics No. 3, MLB No. 94) lined a 98-mph fastball from right-hander Amos Willingham (Nationals) into the left-center gap for a double.
MLB
Verlander can join list of oldest Cy Young winners
Winning a Cy Young Award at any age or stage in one’s career is, of course, always a monumental achievement. Being among the oldest pitchers to be honored for such prowess? That’s even more impressive. This is of particular relevance in 2022, with 39-year-old Justin Verlander announced as...
MLB
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
MLB
Cubs extend qualifying offer to Contreras
CHICAGO -- Willson Contreras is facing free agency after exiting Chicago as the longest-tenured player in the organization. The Cubs have now formally offered a scenario in which the All-Star catcher can stay for at least one more season. On Thursday, the Cubs took the expected step of extending Contreras...
MLB
Yanks make qualifying offers to Judge, Rizzo
NEW YORK -- The Yankees extended qualifying offers to free agents Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo ahead of Thursday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. Each qualifying offer is valued at $19.65 million for a one-year contract. Players have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to accept or reject the offer.
MLB
As GM Meetings wrap, 1 move expected to light Hot Stove
LAS VEGAS -- The General Managers Meetings won’t be remembered for one significant transaction, but when we ultimately review the 2022-23 offseason, much of the movement could look like a chain reaction that started with one move: Aaron Judge’s contract. Judge isn’t just the best free agent available...
MLB
Educated guesses on where top FAs will sign
Where will the biggest free agents sign this offseason? Let's see what the experts think. MLB.com polled 50 of its reporters and analysts on where 11 free-agent stars will end up for the 2023 season. These are the consensus picks for each one -- Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and more.
MLB
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge
NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
MLB
How will the Guardians attack the offseason?
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome to the latest edition of the Guardians Newsletter! It may be the offseason, but the fun here doesn’t have to stop. Just a reminder, I’m Mandy Bell and I just wrapped up my fourth season covering Cleveland for MLB.com. OK, let’s get into the good stuff.
MLB
World Series champ Astros, GM James Click part ways
HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Astros are in search of a new general manager after owner Jim Crane announced Friday that James Click wouldn’t return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in...
