Saturday presents another opportunity for the North Carolina Tar Heels to prove doubters wrong as a road game at Wake Forest looms. The Tar Heels enter this game at 8-1 overall and No. 15 in the College Football Playoff. They are fresh off a win over Virginia a week ago and are hoping to keep things rolling. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is riding a two-game losing streak with losses to Louisville and NC State in back-to-back weeks. But the Wake Forest offense has the firepower to put up some big plays and that could be dangerous for UNC. With the chance to clinch the ACC Coastal Division on the line, can UNC get it done? UNC vs. Wake Forest TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m., ET LOCATION: Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ESPN2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+) ANNOUNCERS: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sidelines) RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play; Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 and 193) WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free) Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO