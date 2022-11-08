Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nashville Predators score updates vs. New York Rangers in NHL game
The Nashville Predators are back inside Bridgestone Arena for a game against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. The Preds (5-8-1) went 2-3 on their west-coast road trip that began in Western Canada. Nashville has eight of nine games at home to finish up the month of November. The Rangers snapped a...
NFLPA calls on 6 venues to improve playing surfaces
The NFL Players Association is calling on six venues to change their current playing surfaces, saying the turf in those stadiums results in “statistically higher in-game injury rates” involving non-contact and lower-extremity injuries. NFLPA President JC Tretter said Saturday the league should ban “slit film” playing surfaces that are used in Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Minnesota, New Orleans and New York (Jets and Giants). Tretter posted his statement on the NFLPA website. “The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that the slit film field is less safe,” Tretter said. “Player leadership wrote a letter to the NFL this week demanding the immediate removal of these fields and a ban on them going forward, both in stadiums and for practice fields. The NFL has not only refused to mandate this change immediately, but they have also refused to commit to mandating a change away from slit film in the future at all. “The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface.”
Miami’s 35-14 win at Georgia Tech a late lift on a down year for Cristobal, Hurricanes | Opinion
There was bleeding, and not a little.
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
Clippers falter in the fourth quarter in loss to the Nets
Kevin Durant, Seth Curry and Brooklyn go on an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter Sunday to pull away to a victory over the Clippers, who fall to 7-6.
Comments / 0