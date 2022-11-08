ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Washington, IN

WLKY.com

Longtime New Albany basketball coach stepping down after season

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball's Jim Shannon announced on Friday that this upcoming season will be his last as head coach of the Bulldogs. The upcoming year will be Shannon's 25th season as the program's head coach. "I simply want to spend more time...
NEW ALBANY, IN
The Crunch Zone

No. 7 Louisville Gets 84-62 Win Over IUPUI

Louisville hosted IUPUI for their second game of the season tonight and secured an 84-62 victory to remain undefeated. When you talk about bringing in transfers you always want them to be immediate impact players. Sometimes that works out and sometimes it fizzles like my hope for getting Rand Paul out of office. One thing Louisville has had good luck with in past years is transfer players, and that is no different this year. When the news came out that Morgan Jones was being added to the roster, I had immediate flashbacks to her dropping 28 points on Louisville in last year’s game against Florida State. I’ve never been so thankful to have someone on our side. In tonight’s game against IUPUI she made it obvious that she had been working even harder in the off season. Finishing the first half with 8 points and 6 rebounds she was playing like it was the Sweet Sixteen and they were headed for overtime. She played hard for all 19 of her minutes and finished the night with 9 points, 7 boards, and 2 steals. That’s when I knew this was one transfer that wouldn’t fizzle out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
channel1450.com

Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville

As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wslmradio.com

Shawn Douglas Martin, age 35, of Salem

Shawn Douglas Martin, age 35, of Salem passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Born May 3, 1987 in Salem, he was the son of Ervin Martin, Jr. and Janie Martin. Shawn was a roofer/carpenter by trade. He is survived by his parents, Ervin and...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville

KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation

Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
NEW ALBANY, IN
ripleynews.com

JCD hires superintendent

After six candidates applied for the Jac-Cen-Del Schools superintendent position and five were interviewed – the candidate chosen was Samuel Melton of Dearborn County. Melton is no stranger to Ripley County having graduated from South Ripley in 1992 where he loved and played sports. He has also coached and still enjoys golfing.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
ripleynews.com

Ripley County has great voter turnout

More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest

Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

Motorcyclist killed in late night crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
LOUISVILLE, KY

