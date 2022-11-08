Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Longtime New Albany basketball coach stepping down after season
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — New Albany High School boys basketball's Jim Shannon announced on Friday that this upcoming season will be his last as head coach of the Bulldogs. The upcoming year will be Shannon's 25th season as the program's head coach. "I simply want to spend more time...
The Crunch Zone
No. 7 Louisville Gets 84-62 Win Over IUPUI
Louisville hosted IUPUI for their second game of the season tonight and secured an 84-62 victory to remain undefeated. When you talk about bringing in transfers you always want them to be immediate impact players. Sometimes that works out and sometimes it fizzles like my hope for getting Rand Paul out of office. One thing Louisville has had good luck with in past years is transfer players, and that is no different this year. When the news came out that Morgan Jones was being added to the roster, I had immediate flashbacks to her dropping 28 points on Louisville in last year’s game against Florida State. I’ve never been so thankful to have someone on our side. In tonight’s game against IUPUI she made it obvious that she had been working even harder in the off season. Finishing the first half with 8 points and 6 rebounds she was playing like it was the Sweet Sixteen and they were headed for overtime. She played hard for all 19 of her minutes and finished the night with 9 points, 7 boards, and 2 steals. That’s when I knew this was one transfer that wouldn’t fizzle out.
channel1450.com
Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville
As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
wslmradio.com
Shawn Douglas Martin, age 35, of Salem
Shawn Douglas Martin, age 35, of Salem passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Ascension St. Vincent Salem Hospital. Born May 3, 1987 in Salem, he was the son of Ervin Martin, Jr. and Janie Martin. Shawn was a roofer/carpenter by trade. He is survived by his parents, Ervin and...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
wdrb.com
3 new faces to join New Albany Floyd County School Board
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Incumbent and president Elaine Murphy will no longer have a seat on the New Albany Floyd County School Board after Tuesday's general election, a major change those on the board said will make meetings look and feel a lot different. Four seats were on the...
Dubbed Indiana’s Stonehenge, Browning Mountain is the Hoosier State’s Best Kept Secret
Did you know Indiana has its very own version of Stonehenge?. First off what exactly is Stonehenge? We've seen photos online, and maybe you have even been lucky enough to travel to England to see Stonehenge for yourself, but do you know what exactly Stonehenge is?. Stonehenge is a prehistoric...
WLKY.com
Current Chief Deputy Scottie Maples elected as new Clark County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new sheriff in Clark County, Indiana, will be a familiar face in law enforcement to citizens there. Scottie Maples was elected to be Clark County Sheriff with almost 66% of the vote. He defeated Democrat Ed Byers. Maples began his career at the sheriff's office...
WLKY.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
wdrb.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 75-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Gregory Albers, 6-foot-1, 250 pounds was last seen driving a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate R507415. Albers has gray hair and blue eyes. Albers is missing from...
wdrb.com
FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
953wiki.com
New Albany Man Arrested on Several Counts of Child Molestation
Molestations occurred multiple times over several months. Floyd County, Ind. – Monday, November 7, 2022: Troopers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested a New Albany man Saturday on multiple counts of child molestation. Detective Travis Baker began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother...
ripleynews.com
JCD hires superintendent
After six candidates applied for the Jac-Cen-Del Schools superintendent position and five were interviewed – the candidate chosen was Samuel Melton of Dearborn County. Melton is no stranger to Ripley County having graduated from South Ripley in 1992 where he loved and played sports. He has also coached and still enjoys golfing.
wdrb.com
Clark County sheriff-elect posts about Charlestown mayor after defeating her husband in race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly elected sheriff's social media post has some people questioning its true meaning. On Tuesday, Clark County Sheriff-elect Scottie Maples posted on Facebook, "I'm accepting applications for Mayor of Charlestown, apply within. #ImNotDone #YouAreNextTreva." Treva Hodges is the mayor of Charlestown, a city in Clark...
Wave 3
Multiple fire crews battle massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A massive woods fire in southern Jefferson County took 10 fire departments more than 11 hours to contain on Thursday night. The fire was reported on South Park Hill, south of the Gene Snyder between South Park Road and I-65, around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to Zoneton Fire Protection District.
ripleynews.com
Ripley County has great voter turnout
More registered voters are voting. That was the trend in Ripley County for the 2022 General Election. When the first ballots were brought into the courthouse by Charlene Stroop and Alex Poole (Washington Township-Precinct 1), it was noted that they had more voting there than in previous elections. They even had to have more ballots delivered to the polls during the day according to Stroop. Poole noted that people were interested in the Senate and Congress races in particular.
953wiki.com
Stabbing Leads to Madison Man's Arrest
Investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. November 6, 2022, at approximately 5:55 PM Madison Police arrested Donald T. Wynn 33, Madison, Indiana, for; attempted residential entry L-6 felony, intimidation L-5 felony, battery L-6 felony and battery with a deadly weapon L-5 felony. Madison Police responded to the 150...
953wiki.com
CITY OF MADISON ENTERS INTO AN EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN QUEEN VOYAGES
Madison, Indiana (November 7, 2022) – The city of Madison today, entered into a five-year docking agreement with American Queen Voyages. The docking agreement will include updates and enhancements to the landing facility at the Port of Madison and will guarantee first rights to docking dates and times. American...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man operaitng a motorcycle has died after losing control and striking a utility pole. Louisville Metro police say the crash happened just after midnight Wednesday at the intersection of Clarks Lane and Alexander Ave., just east of Preston St. Officers called to the scene found...
