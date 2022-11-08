Louisville hosted IUPUI for their second game of the season tonight and secured an 84-62 victory to remain undefeated. When you talk about bringing in transfers you always want them to be immediate impact players. Sometimes that works out and sometimes it fizzles like my hope for getting Rand Paul out of office. One thing Louisville has had good luck with in past years is transfer players, and that is no different this year. When the news came out that Morgan Jones was being added to the roster, I had immediate flashbacks to her dropping 28 points on Louisville in last year’s game against Florida State. I’ve never been so thankful to have someone on our side. In tonight’s game against IUPUI she made it obvious that she had been working even harder in the off season. Finishing the first half with 8 points and 6 rebounds she was playing like it was the Sweet Sixteen and they were headed for overtime. She played hard for all 19 of her minutes and finished the night with 9 points, 7 boards, and 2 steals. That’s when I knew this was one transfer that wouldn’t fizzle out.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO