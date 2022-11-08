Read full article on original website
Related
12 Affordable Renovations That Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive
The kitchen is known as the heart of the home as it's often where friends and family gather to share meals and make memories. Since it's a room we spend a lot of time in, it's usually worth giving it...
actionlifemedia.com
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
14 ways to organize that nightmare space under the kitchen sink, according to experts
Wondering how to organize under the kitchen sink? Decluttering experts share their top tips for neat and tidy storage.
These Are The 10 Worst Homes Featured On HGTV's Fixer Upper
HGTV Fixer Upper hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their modern farmhouse makeovers, but some refits weren't the best. Here are the 10 worst revamps.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
How Real Chefs Keep Their Kitchens Organized And Clutter-Free
From pantry to countertop, here’s how to streamline a kitchen fit for a cook.
Tree Hugger
How to Clean Wood Floors and Furniture in 5 Steps
Cleaning the wooden surfaces in your home is an annoying but necessary habit that prolongs the quality of furniture and floors. Of course, wood is one of the trickier materials to clean because of its aversion to water. So, many turn to commercial wood cleaning products brimming with harsh chemicals, unbeknownst to the buyer.
The Best New Platinum Watches for Men
A. Lange & Söhne Displaying the time using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case; price upon request, alange-soehne.com Hermès This 41mm Arceau Le Temps Voyager world timer features 78 diamonds and a map inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterElton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-UpsThe Backstreet Boys Drop Trou for MeUndies in New Holiday CampaignWhere to Watch Rihanna's Star-Studded 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Online Vacheron Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the...
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Woman Transforms Bar Stools With Paint and Grout
Who knew grout could be used for more than just tiles!
Comments / 0