Maine State

The Hollywood Reporter

The Best New Platinum Watches for Men

A. Lange & Söhne Displaying the time using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case; price upon request, alange-soehne.com Hermès This 41mm Arceau Le Temps Voyager world timer features 78 diamonds and a map inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.comMore from The Hollywood ReporterElton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Takes Over L.A. with City-Wide Pop-UpsThe Backstreet Boys Drop Trou for MeUndies in New Holiday CampaignWhere to Watch Rihanna's Star-Studded 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4' Online Vacheron Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the...
Robb Report

Inside Jeweler Cindy Chao's Seductive, Museum-Like New Store in Taipei

Haute jewelry designer Cindy Chao, known for her sculptural style and one-of-a-kind statement pieces, has until now presented her exclusive pieces only at international museums, art fairs, auctions or by appointment. This month, the artist is opening her first public space, a museum-like gallery in Taipei, Taiwan. Chao, whose company name is Cindy Chao The Art Jewel, is the daughter of a sculptor who taught her the techniques and skills used in sculpting, which strongly shaped her style as a jewelry designer. Her work is also influenced by her grandfather, an architect who designed temples across Taiwan. Her designs are inspired...

