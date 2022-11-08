Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
wrestletalk.com
The OC Break Silence On Decision To Make WWE Return
The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have spoken out on some of the reasons behind their decision to return to WWE. The OC was speaking on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves about the reasons behind their return, and referenced Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s role in bringing them back.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Explains Why SmackDown Debut Was ‘Full-Circle’ Moment
A WWE star has explained why their SmackDown debut was a “full-circle” moment. On the October 14 edition of SmackDown, NXT star Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut by teaming with Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez in a losing effort to Damage CTRL in six woman tag team action.
wrestletalk.com
Big News On Future Plans For WarGames After Survivor Series 2022
WarGames has become a favourite show and match stipulation for many since it was re-introduced by William Regal and co in 2017. The caged double ring has hosted many insane spots over the past five years, and it seems WWE is keen to make the match a spot fest. Writing...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star To Miss Royal Rumble Due To Surgery?
A WWE SmackDown star could be out of action for at least three months following surgery, which may mean missing the Royal Rumble. On November 7, Natalya underwent nose surgery and shared a photo from her hospital bed. The surgery was covered by WWE with an injury angle that saw...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
wrestletalk.com
New WWE Reality Series Drops Episode 2
WWE’s new reality web series centered on the exploits of several SmackDown stars has just dropped a second episode!. The immensely entertaining web series from WWE and SmackDown stars Maxxine Dupri, Mån.sôör and Ma.çé bring fans ‘Making it Maximum’ on YouTube has just dropped a second episode.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Files Trademark For Possible New Ring Name
WWE has made its newest trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office earlier this week. On November 7, WWE filed to trademark “Michin”. As of now, there’s no word on who/what the trademark will be used for, but the description that accompanied the filing was the same description WWE uses when filing trademarks for ring names, so it seems like it’ll be someone’s name.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Stars Slated For SmackDown World Cup
There has been a spoiler on the eight participants set to be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight (November 11). WWE announced the tournament on last week’s SmackDown, with eight stars from the blue brand set to battle it out for the trophy. Alongside...
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
Comments / 0