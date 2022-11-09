Read full article on original website
Why Arizona and Nevada election counts are taking so long
The election was Tuesday, but now days later, Americans are without results in key races including the Senate and governors contests in Nevada and Arizona. So what’s taking so long?. Nevada:. In Nevada, mail-in ballots can be received as late as 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, as long as...
Georgia midterm results prove some voters have no clue
The 2022 midterm elections aren’t over yet. A number of key races that will determine which party controls Congress remain too close to call as vote-counting continues. The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff, while controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the Georgia midterm results prove that some voters have no clue, and vote against their own best interests.
Colorado now 2nd state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
Colorado became the second state to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms after voters passed a ballot initiative during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race Thursday, with the “Yes” vote sitting at just over 52% as of 1:00 p.m. EST. With the vote, Colorado has joined...
Massachusetts voters approve millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters decided to add an extra 4% income tax on individuals making more than $1 million per year. The approved ballot measure will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The ballot measure states the extra revenue will be appropriated by the legislature and used for public education, public colleges and universities, and to repair and maintain roads, bridges and public transportation. The income level will be adjusted annually for inflation.
Florida braces as tropical storm Nicole could reach hurricane strength
Tropical storm Nicole is barreling towards Florida’s east coast. Forecasters predict current 70 mile-per-hour winds could reach hurricane strength within hours. Palm Beach County has already been ordered to evacuate. Some schools across Florida have closed. The Florida Department of Education listed more than 40 school districts and dozens of colleges and universities will be shut down until at least Thursday. Residents have started stockpiling food, gas and other supplies as they brace for impact.
