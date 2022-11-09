Tropical storm Nicole is barreling towards Florida’s east coast. Forecasters predict current 70 mile-per-hour winds could reach hurricane strength within hours. Palm Beach County has already been ordered to evacuate. Some schools across Florida have closed. The Florida Department of Education listed more than 40 school districts and dozens of colleges and universities will be shut down until at least Thursday. Residents have started stockpiling food, gas and other supplies as they brace for impact.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO