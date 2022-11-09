Read full article on original website
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
Top AEW Star Planning To Make A Movie
Chris Jericho has revealed his plans to take one of his (very many) gimmicks and expand it into ventures outside of the ring. Jericho’s ‘The Painmaker’ gimmick was first introduced in NJPW during his rivalry with The Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada. Since then, The Painmaker has appeared on...
WWE Star Addresses Potential Match With John Cena At WrestleMania 39
Yet another WWE star has commented about potentially facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. With all the speculation lately about Cena possibly returning to the ring at Mania for his first match since SummerSlam 2021, we’ve already had hints from the likes of LA Knight, Logan Paul, and the most likely candidate, Austin Theory, that they’d all be up for being Cena’s opponent.
Former WWE Stars Get Married
Congratulations are in order to current IMPACT Wrestling stars and former WWE stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler). The wrestling couple officially tied the knot last night (November 10, 2022), with a wedding attended by various other wrestling stars. The wedding was attended by names such as...
WWE Star To Miss Royal Rumble Due To Surgery?
A WWE SmackDown star could be out of action for at least three months following surgery, which may mean missing the Royal Rumble. On November 7, Natalya underwent nose surgery and shared a photo from her hospital bed. The surgery was covered by WWE with an injury angle that saw...
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
Another AEW Star Lands New Movie Role
Following MJF joining the cast of ‘The Iron Claw’ Von Erich movie, news has emerged on another AEW talent who has landed a movie role. The Tampa Bay Times reports that AEW’s The Bunny, real name Laura Dennis, will star in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant’.
Former WWE Star Teases Battle With AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club
Former WWE NXT star Timothy Thatcher has teased an encounter with AEW’s Blackpool Combat Club faction. William Regal has taken several notable names under his wing this year, with bonafide stars Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli representing the Blackpool Combat Club, and rising star Wheeler Yuta gaining popularity since joining the group.
Update On Massive Heat On Top WWE Star
There is a new update on the massive heat on a top WWE star. Over the weekend, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman garnered heat from several of colleagues after the Crown Jewel event when he targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers” in a series of tweets.
Spoiler On WWE Stars Slated For SmackDown World Cup
There has been a spoiler on the eight participants set to be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight (November 11). WWE announced the tournament on last week’s SmackDown, with eight stars from the blue brand set to battle it out for the trophy. Alongside...
Big Stipulation Added To October 11 SmackDown Match
WWE has announced a big stipulation to a match announced for tonight’s (November 11) WWE SmackDown show. On last week’s show, WWE announced that the SmackDown World Cup would start on tonight’s show. The tournament will see 8 of SmackDown’s top stars face off in an elimination...
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
Popular Actor Forces The Bella Twins To Face Their Biggest Fear
A popular actor forced WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins to face their biggest fear. Popular actor, director and comedian Marlon Wayans is the star of various films such as “White Chicks”, “Scary Movie” and “Senseless”. Wayans is now moving onto his newest...
Top AEW Star Addresses Dream Match With Top WWE Star
Inaugural AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has addressed the possibility of a potential dream match against WWE star Sasha Banks. Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she walked out of the company with tag team partner Naomi prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE Raw.
Two Ex-WWE Stars Bray Wyatt Wants Triple H To Bring Back Revealed
Two former WWE stars that Bray Wyatt wants Paul Levesque (Triple H) to bring back to the company have been revealed. Wyatt himself was released by WWE in July 2021, but returned at the October 8, 2022 Extreme Rules event after several weeks of teases that were dropped throughout WWE’s shows.
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
