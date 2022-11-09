Yet another WWE star has commented about potentially facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39 this coming April. With all the speculation lately about Cena possibly returning to the ring at Mania for his first match since SummerSlam 2021, we’ve already had hints from the likes of LA Knight, Logan Paul, and the most likely candidate, Austin Theory, that they’d all be up for being Cena’s opponent.

1 DAY AGO