straightarrownews.com
Biden announces methane rule, touts accomplishments at Cop27
Highlighting his trip to the Cop27 global climate meeting in Egypt, President Joe Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on methane emissions. Friday’s announcement follows up on a rule he announced last year at Cop26 in Scotland. Last year’s rule targeted emissions from existing oil and gas wells...
straightarrownews.com
Loan forgiveness blocked; ammunition to Ukraine; Veterans Day
A judge blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans; the U.S. will buy ammunition from South Korea to give to Ukraine; and America honors its veterans on Veterans Day. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Student loan...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
straightarrownews.com
How the war in Ukraine is impacting Russian students
Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is impacting people all over the world. This week, the world learned how Russia’s war with Ukraine is impacting Russian school children. According to German broadcast outlet Deutche Welle (DW), Russian students have been required to take part in mandatory patriotism classes for...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
straightarrownews.com
Biden: Musk’s relationship with countries ‘worthy of being looked at’
President Joe Biden said Elon Musk’s relationships with other countries, specifically his acquisition of Twitter with help from a Saudi Arabian conglomerate, is “worthy of being looked at.” President Biden was asked about the topic at a White House press conference Wednesday. “I think that Elon Musk’s...
straightarrownews.com
Amid nuclear tension, Iran says it has made a hypersonic missile
A top aerospace commander in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard announced the country has developed a hypersonic ballistic missile. On Thursday, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh claimed the missile can not only pass through the “enemy’s air defenses” but also has the capability of targeting air defense systems.
straightarrownews.com
China unveils anti-drone system, radar that could detect Starlink
At a major weapons exhibition in China, the country’s top missile maker unveiled an all-round anti-drone system. Developer China Aerospace Science & Industry Corporation (Casic) said the anti-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system as a full skill set of “detection, reconnaissance, interference, control, interception and assessment” against all types of UAVs.
