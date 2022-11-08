Read full article on original website
Five Dazzling Diamond Watches for Awards Season
Chanel Limited to 12 pieces, the J12 Baguette Diamond Star is covered in 906 baguette-cut diamonds totaling 35.67 carats. Whitney Peak wore Chanel at the Academy Museum Gala; price upon request, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills Cartier French for "cushion," the Coussin de Cartier watch with quartz movement sports a 39.3 x 32.0mm case set with 1,011 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 5.45 carats on 18-karat white gold, all on a navy calfskin strap. Gugu Mbatha-Raw wore the brand to a recent premiere; $70,500, at Cartier, Beverly Hills
The Best New Platinum Watches for Men
A. Lange & Söhne Displaying the time using jumping numerals, the newest Zeitwerk highlights a solid silver dial in a 41.9mm platinum case; price upon request, alange-soehne.com Hermès This 41mm Arceau Le Temps Voyager world timer features 78 diamonds and a map inspired by an Hermès silk scarf; price upon request, hermes.com Vacheron Constantin In the Traditionnelle Perpetual Calendar Chronograph, featuring a salmon pink dial, both the
