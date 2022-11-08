ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
ng-sportingnews.com

T20 World Cup: What happens if the final is washed out?

England and Pakistan are set to meet in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night (AEDT) - but what happens if the match is washed out?. This year's tournament has been marred by poor weather - mainly in Melbourne, who will be the host of the final - with multiple games called off without a ball being bowled.
ng-sportingnews.com

The mandatory World Rugby video top teams must now watch

World Rugby have rolled out a video that all teams partaking in competitions using HIA protocols must now watch. The video is fronted by former Wallabies captain George Gregan and former England player Kat Merchant and has been produced in partnership with International Rugby Players (IRP) and Professor Craig Ritchie from Brain Health Scotland and the University of Edinburgh.
ng-sportingnews.com

Italy vs. Australia live stream, TV channel, lineups, highlights, betting odds and score prediction for rugby union Test

The Sporting News are following the match live, providing live updates and commentary below. 45 mins to kick-off: Australia's first game of the autumn was also settled by a point, with Bernard Foley kicking a conversion and three penalties to score 11 of Australia's 16 points as they edged Scotland 16-15 at Murrayfield. There's no Foley in the Wallabies' matchday squad today though, with young Brumby Noah Lolesio starting at fly-half.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

England make five changes for Japan and hand debut to Dave Ribbans

England will take the field at Twickenham on Saturday to play Japan with a starting XV showing five changes from the team beaten 29-30 by Argentina last Sunday. Eddie Jones had pared down his original squad of 36 to 25 on Wednesday night, keeping with him Jamie George, the hooker surprisingly recalled to the setup on Monday when it was thought he would miss the entire Autumn Nations Series through injury.
ng-sportingnews.com

AFL Draft: Which has been the biggest draft steal of all time?

We won't know the answer to this for some time but the question does make us stop and reflect. The VFL/AFL Draft was introduced in 1986 due to failures in the zoning selections that resulted in some areas being favoured over others. In 1997, the AFL introduced the Rookie Draft...
ng-sportingnews.com

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week

The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.

Comments / 0

Community Policy