SWOSU Coaches Show: November 9, 2022
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – It's basketball season! Mike Smith checks in with men's and women's basketball coaches this week on the SWOSU Coaches Show. Women's Basketball begins its new era with Jeff Zinn at the helm. The Lady Bulldogs travel to Topeka, Kansas to take part in the GAC/MIAA Crossover against Washburn and Pitt State this weekend. They won't play their first home game until Nov. 21 when they welcome Lubbock Christian to town.
Dawgs Face Rangers on Senior Day
HERE (pdf) SWOSU Football hosts Northwestern on Senior Day in what will conclude the 2022 season for the Bulldogs. A win will push SWOSU's win total to four on the year, a number that has not been accomplished since the 2016 season when the Dawgs finished 5-6 Standing in the...
Men’s Hoops Opens Season with Strong Non-Conference Win
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Men's Basketball opened up the season by hosting the GAC/MIAA Crossover Challenge inside the Pioneer Cellular Event Center this past Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs split their action, taking down Fort Hays State 59-56 before falling to Emporia State a day later. SWOSU's win over...
Let’s Ride: SWOSU Sends Seniors Out on Top
WEATHERFORD, Okla. – SWOSU Football was victorious over Northwestern 41-28 on Saturday, sending out the seniors with one last taste of victory. The win snaps a five-game losing streak the Dawgs brought into the contest. Three of those losses were within a single possession. It was time to get on the other side of that.
