“Aaron Pryor vs. Alexis Arguello wasn’t the biggest fight I ever did, but it was the greatest fight I ever did.”. That's the take of Hall of Fame sports commentator Barry Tompkins, who called “Battle of the Champions” for HBO Sports at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 12, 1982. For the uninformed, Tompkins, who now works for Showtime, has been calling world championship action for six decades and provided commentary for Leonard-Hearns, Hagler-Hearns, Hagler-Duran, and Hagler-Leonard, among others.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO