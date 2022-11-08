ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance

Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.
Why Israel Adesanya's fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 281 is legacy-defining

This is it for Israel Adesanya. "The Last Stylebender's" legacy is on the line as he defends his UFC middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 281 against Alex Pereira on November 12. That may sound dramatically hyperbolic, but this is the kind of fight that separates champions from...
Alexis Arguello vs. Aaron Pryor: 'The greatest fight' 40 years later

“Aaron Pryor vs. Alexis Arguello wasn’t the biggest fight I ever did, but it was the greatest fight I ever did.”. That's the take of Hall of Fame sports commentator Barry Tompkins, who called “Battle of the Champions” for HBO Sports at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 12, 1982. For the uninformed, Tompkins, who now works for Showtime, has been calling world championship action for six decades and provided commentary for Leonard-Hearns, Hagler-Hearns, Hagler-Duran, and Hagler-Leonard, among others.
