How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji: Channel, live stream, price for 2022 boxing exhibition
One of the most skilled boxers of all time will be facing off against a popular YouTuber looking to produce an upset. Floyd Mayweather steps back into the ring for another exhibition bout on November 13. He faces off against KSI's brother Deji. The fight takes place inside the Coca-Cola...
What time is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji today? Schedule, main card start time for 2022 boxing exhibition
YouTuber Deji will face his toughest challenge to date when he fights Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring on November 13. An exhibition bout, the fight takes place inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of the most successful boxers of all time, Mayweather has used his defense and smart...
UFC 281 results: Alex Pereira comes from behind to stop Israel Adesanya in the fifth round to win UFC middleweight title
It only took four fights for Alex Pereira to claim UFC gold. The Brazilian who made his UFC on November 6, 2021 became the middleweight champion by defeating an old rival as he had to come from behind to score a fifth round knockout over Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Ricky Hatton vs Marco Antonio Barrera results: Jonas becomes three-belt champion before Hitman's emotional last dance
Ricky Hatton made a poignant return to the Manchester Arena as he shared an eight-round exhibition with Mexican boxing great Marco Antonio Barrera. Ten years on from bringing down the curtain on his professional career at the same venue, the former two-weight world champion walked out to his trademark Manchester City anthem of Blue Moon, mockingly beginning his journey to the ring on a Zimmer frame.
What channel is UFC 281 on tonight? How to watch, buy Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira on pay-per-view
After competing against one another in kickboxing, Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira face off inside the octagon. Adesanya’s UFC middleweight title is on the line at UFC 281 on November 12. UFC 281 takes place inside New York’s Madison Square Garden. Adesanya made his pro debut in 2012...
When is UFC 282? Date, start time, channel, live streams for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2?
Following a Fight of the Year candidate at UFC 275 in June, Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira meet once again inside the octagon. Prochazka will defend the UFC light heavyweight title against Teixeira, the former champion, at UFC 282 on December 10. The rematch takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena...
Why Israel Adesanya's fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 281 is legacy-defining
This is it for Israel Adesanya. "The Last Stylebender's" legacy is on the line as he defends his UFC middleweight championship in the main event of UFC 281 against Alex Pereira on November 12. That may sound dramatically hyperbolic, but this is the kind of fight that separates champions from...
Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Mercedes driver George Russell has won his first race in Formula One at the Brazilian Grand Prix
UFC 281: Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler fighting for a title shot, potential Conor McGregor fight
Unlike boxing, there is not shortage of marquee UFC fights pitting the best against the best. Such will be the case at UFC 281 when Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler clash in a showdown with both stars looking for far more than merely one win. While the main event at...
Alexis Arguello vs. Aaron Pryor: 'The greatest fight' 40 years later
“Aaron Pryor vs. Alexis Arguello wasn’t the biggest fight I ever did, but it was the greatest fight I ever did.”. That's the take of Hall of Fame sports commentator Barry Tompkins, who called “Battle of the Champions” for HBO Sports at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 12, 1982. For the uninformed, Tompkins, who now works for Showtime, has been calling world championship action for six decades and provided commentary for Leonard-Hearns, Hagler-Hearns, Hagler-Duran, and Hagler-Leonard, among others.
