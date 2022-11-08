ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump looks to cement hold on GOP as midterm election turns on allied candidates

By W. James Antle III, Politics Editor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiIrm_0j46JW3V00

Former President Donald Trump isn’t on the ballot Tuesday despite his successor’s best efforts to make the election about him. But the midterm elections will stand as a big test of Trump’s influence on the Republican Party.

Control of the 50-50 Senate will come down to how several candidates Trump endorsed in the primaries fare in the general election.

Author J.D. Vance (R-OH), television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz (R-PA), former NFL running back Herschel Walker (R-GA), Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV), and venture capitalist Blake Masters (R-AZ) are the GOP standard-bearers in the six tightest Senate races.

Trump endorsed all of them and was sometimes decisive in their winning the Republican nomination.

Vance, Oz, and Budd are running to retain must-hold seats for the GOP. Walker, Laxalt, and Masters are challenging sitting Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in races that are the Republicans’ best pickup opportunities.

Republicans need a net gain of one seat to retake the majority.

Not only would this coterie of Trump-endorsed candidates make a difference in which party controls the Senate, but it also could grow the number of senators aligned with Trump more than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), though McConnell has poured considerable money into some of these races.

By the end of Trump’s term, his relationship with McConnell had deteriorated badly. McConnell publicly mused about voting to convict in Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, though the GOP leader did, in the end, vote to acquit. Trump has called for McConnell to be replaced as leader, with some Republicans raising Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the chairman of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm this cycle, as a possibility.

These Republicans helping the party win the Senate would also be seen as a vindication of Trump’s political judgment. Over the summer, it looked as if the GOP would once again fritter away winnable Senate seats because of ill-performing candidates. But all of Trump’s endorsed candidates have battled back to at least make their races competitive.

If Republicans lose the Senate thanks in part to Trump’s interventions in the primary, it will raise new questions about his ability to lead his party to future victories. In 2010, Republicans failed to capitalize on a tea party wave and win the Senate despite gaining 63 House seats.

Trump’s influence can be felt outside the Senate races. Kari Lake is leading in the Arizona governor’s race and could become a face of the MAGA movement. Top Democratic operative David Axelrod told Axios, "If you get a candidate who has the performance skills of a major-market local TV anchor and the philosophy and thinking of Steve Bannon, that's a potent and dangerous combination. ... Look at Italy." Axelrod was speaking of Lake.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) faces a big reelection race. While he may end up being Trump’s main rival for the 2024 nomination, the Florida governor has drawn many lessons from the 45th president. Trump endorsed DeSantis in the gubernatorial primary in 2018 at a time when he was not favored.

In races where Republicans aren’t favored, Trump-endorsed Geoffrey Diehl and Dan Cox are vying to replace the two most popular blue-state GOP governors: Govs. Charlie Baker (R-MA) and Larry Hogan (R-MD), respectively.

All indications are that Trump plans to seek the Republican presidential nomination again in 2024. But his political future is unclear, as he could be indicted and faces a number of legal problems.

Some Republicans would like to see a different nominee.

Former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, told the Washington Examiner that making America great again “will take more than a lame-duck 78-year-old coming into office who obviously seems to put a premium on revenge and payback and who, in my mind, doesn’t have the strategic sense to really construct a unified party and a subsequent agenda that will provide durable results.”

“It’s going to be palpable in 2024 that because we want to win and beat the Democrats, we know as a party we’re better off with somebody else to be our nominee to guarantee a victory because we know we lose with Trump,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) predicted. “It’s the suburban voter. They’re the big difference maker.”

President Joe Biden has made the threat to democracy posed by “MAGA Republicans” aligned with Trump central to his midterm election messaging, similarly believing this will doom Republicans with suburban voters. But he currently only leads Trump by 0.3 points in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Trump is expected to announce a third presidential campaign on Nov. 15, setting up a potential rematch with Biden.

Time will tell whether that announcement comes after voters deliver Biden a stinging rebuke on Nov. 8.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy