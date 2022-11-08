Dominion voting machines stop working in New Jersey county

T he Dominion voting machines used by Mercer County in New Jersey are experiencing significant technical difficulties, the county announced on social media Tuesday.

In a post on the county's Facebook page, officials said that all voting machine scanners made by Dominion in Mercer County were not working, but that the county was working with the company to resolve the problem.

"The Board of Elections has advised the county of issues with voting machines," the county said on Facebook. "Poll workers will be on hand to walk voters through the process. The board is working with Dominion, the machine maker, to resolve the issue."

The county said that the problem was not affecting the ability of voters to cast their ballots and that "no voter will be disenfranchised, and the integrity of the election is intact and secure."

All ballots, the county said, would be scanned at the Board of Elections office, "just as they would at the polling location." Voters also had the option to cast provisional ballots if they so chose.