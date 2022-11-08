ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Akron Beacon Journal

Study finding cancer risk may not be enough to change habit of straightening Black hair

Recently, there has been much talk about the harm that chemical hair straighteners (relaxers) have on Black women’s bodies. The National Institutes of Health released a study Oct. 17 finding the beauty products are associated with higher uterine cancer risk. This is not a new topic, as researchers from Boston University and Howard University published an article in 2007 that found relaxerswere not associated with breast cancer in Black women. In 2012, another group of researchers...
studyfinds.org

Smartphones are ‘reservoirs of allergens’ and other toxins, study warns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Does swiping through your smartphone regularly make you sneeze? A new study finds mobile devices are “reservoirs of allergens” and other toxins — requiring regular cleanings to keep you healthy. Millions of people worldwide carry mobile phones, with the technology becoming a central...
The Guardian

A Bunch of Amateurs review – moving study of a dwindling Bradford film-making society

Formed in 1932, Bradford Movie Makers was one of numerous amateur film-making societies in the north of England, a region that, says one member, might have rivalled Hollywood were it not for the disruption of the war. But in contrast to its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s (captured, appropriately, on scratchy Super 8 home movies), the club is now on its uppers. A headcount of its ageing membership barely scrapes into double figures; they haven’t paid the rent on their clubhouse for five years. And the building itself is shedding chunks of masonry and plaster, its creaky stairs a looming hazard to the hips of its increasingly doddery regulars.
studyfinds.org

Junk foods put the ‘die’ in ‘diet’: Ultra-processed foods linked to early death

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Pre-packaged snacks, frozen pizzas, and other processed ready-to-eat meals may seem like a time-saver in the moment. Important new research finds such dietary choices may end up robbing us of time in a different way down the line, however. Scientists in Brazil show that consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is associated with more than 10 percent of all-cause premature, preventable deaths — though that number could be even higher in the U.S.
studyfinds.org

Holiday shopping: Parents budgeting $220 per child for gifts this season — though 1 in 4 aim to spend less than $100

NEW YORK — Two in three parents were already staking out the best deals for their kids’ holiday shopping lists all the way back in September. A survey of 2,000 parents of kids under 18 looked at how they’re planning on getting their hands on the perfect gift for their child and found that 42 percent believe their child is anticipating a hot-ticket item for the holidays this year.
studyfinds.org

Intermittent fasting warning: Experts say diet routine not as safe as generally believed

TORONTO — Intermittent fasting continues to be heralded by dieters, nutrition experts, and doctors alike as a highly effective eating routine for overall health. Defined as forgoing food for more than eight hours at a time, the technique is touted as an effective way to control or lose weight and positively affect both long and short-term health. Despite a strong body of research pointing to these health benefits, very few research projects, however, have investigated the darker side of intermittent fasting.

