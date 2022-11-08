Read full article on original website
Study finding cancer risk may not be enough to change habit of straightening Black hair
Recently, there has been much talk about the harm that chemical hair straighteners (relaxers) have on Black women’s bodies. The National Institutes of Health released a study Oct. 17 finding the beauty products are associated with higher uterine cancer risk. This is not a new topic, as researchers from Boston University and Howard University published an article in 2007 that found relaxerswere not associated with breast cancer in Black women. In 2012, another group of researchers...
studyfinds.org
Smartphones are ‘reservoirs of allergens’ and other toxins, study warns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Does swiping through your smartphone regularly make you sneeze? A new study finds mobile devices are “reservoirs of allergens” and other toxins — requiring regular cleanings to keep you healthy. Millions of people worldwide carry mobile phones, with the technology becoming a central...
Business Insider
Kate Winslet gave $20,000 to help a mom and her disabled daughter pay their soaring energy bills
The actress's donation will help fund care and the cost of energy-intensive live support for Freya Hunter, 12, who suffers from severe cerebral palsy.
A Bunch of Amateurs review – moving study of a dwindling Bradford film-making society
Formed in 1932, Bradford Movie Makers was one of numerous amateur film-making societies in the north of England, a region that, says one member, might have rivalled Hollywood were it not for the disruption of the war. But in contrast to its heyday in the 1960s and 1970s (captured, appropriately, on scratchy Super 8 home movies), the club is now on its uppers. A headcount of its ageing membership barely scrapes into double figures; they haven’t paid the rent on their clubhouse for five years. And the building itself is shedding chunks of masonry and plaster, its creaky stairs a looming hazard to the hips of its increasingly doddery regulars.
studyfinds.org
Bust a move: Rats bop their heads to music just like humans — see for yourself!
TOKYO, Japan — Moving to the rhythm of the music is a uniquely human skill, right? Not so fast. A new study finds people may not be the only ones capable of busting a move when a catchy tune comes on the radio!. Researchers at the University of Tokyo...
studyfinds.org
What is inflammation? How the body responds to everything from stings to vaccination, and why it sometimes goes wrong
When your body fights off an infection, you develop a fever. If you have arthritis, your joints will hurt. If a bee stings your hand, your hand will swell up and become stiff. These are all manifestations of inflammation occurring in the body. We are two immunologists who study how...
studyfinds.org
Junk foods put the ‘die’ in ‘diet’: Ultra-processed foods linked to early death
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Pre-packaged snacks, frozen pizzas, and other processed ready-to-eat meals may seem like a time-saver in the moment. Important new research finds such dietary choices may end up robbing us of time in a different way down the line, however. Scientists in Brazil show that consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is associated with more than 10 percent of all-cause premature, preventable deaths — though that number could be even higher in the U.S.
studyfinds.org
Holiday shopping: Parents budgeting $220 per child for gifts this season — though 1 in 4 aim to spend less than $100
NEW YORK — Two in three parents were already staking out the best deals for their kids’ holiday shopping lists all the way back in September. A survey of 2,000 parents of kids under 18 looked at how they’re planning on getting their hands on the perfect gift for their child and found that 42 percent believe their child is anticipating a hot-ticket item for the holidays this year.
studyfinds.org
Intermittent fasting warning: Experts say diet routine not as safe as generally believed
TORONTO — Intermittent fasting continues to be heralded by dieters, nutrition experts, and doctors alike as a highly effective eating routine for overall health. Defined as forgoing food for more than eight hours at a time, the technique is touted as an effective way to control or lose weight and positively affect both long and short-term health. Despite a strong body of research pointing to these health benefits, very few research projects, however, have investigated the darker side of intermittent fasting.
