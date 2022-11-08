In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.

