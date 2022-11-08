ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 5 best killstreaks in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty, accuracy and aggression are two of the most important aspects in a player’s skill set. The better the aim, the more dangerous you can be. Your proficiency with the weapons in your hands is paramount, but in Modern Warfare 2, there are more tools of war at your disposal that can help turn the tides of any battle. From useful radars to explosive rockets, bulletproof suits of armor, and more, soldiers can send a whole battalion of ordinance to sweep towards victory.
Best places to land on Broken Moon: Best Apex Legends POIs and high-tier loot areas

Broken Moon has been called a return to form for Apex Legends maps. Added at the beginning of season 15, the map is the fifth battle royale battlefield to join the game, coming on the heels of Storm Point in season 11. It’s the second largest map in the game, coming in at just slightly larger than World’s Edge, and its layout feels more similar to old maps like Kings Canyon than the experimental format the development team took with Storm Point.
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2

The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
How to complete ‘Embrace the Foreglow and Silence the voices’ in League of Legends

Every second to third patch in League of Legends, Riot Games ships a new thematic event to either celebrate a real-life event like Lunar Ravel, or a League-specific event like Spirit Blossom. Since the World Championship is a special time of the year for every League player, Riot normally prepares an elaborate battle pass lasting for a couple of patches. The battle pass normally includes event-specific missions and rewards used to unlock Prestige skin available for the duration of the event.
Paradox Suicune is a horrible mix of Entei, Raikou, and Suicune combined into one

Supposed leaks from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are continuing as more and more of the game is spread online through early retail versions of the titles. Following a mass leak of nearly the entire Pokédex, players are starting to find hints in the game to potential future DLC, with the biggest find coming from a supposed image of Paradox Suicune, which won’t be a part of the base game.
All new Shiny Pokémon revealed in Scarlet and Violet leaks

The final set of leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is wrapping up, which means fans are getting a good look at all of the new and returning Pokémon featured in the games a bit early. Along with things like stats, moves, and more, all of the sprites for the new Pokémon have already been pulled from the data of early copies.
Best Genji counters in Overwatch 2

Genji has always been one of Overwatch’s most annoying heroes. In the first game, his high mobility, powerful ultimate, and ability to deflect incoming projectiles made him difficult to fight against, especially in the higher ranks of play. Slower heroes like Zenyatta and Ana stood no chance against him. In fact, having a Genji as your ally while playing Zenyatta or Ana was also troublesome since he was as difficult to hit with friendly shots as with enemy projectiles.
How much space is needed for Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 officially launches on Nov. 16 alongside the release of season one for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and with it comes a massive download size. Leakers for the game have revealed that Warzone 2 will take up twice as much space as its counterpart MW2 and may require some players to uninstall other games to accommodate for it. According to Warzone 2 Informer on Twitter, the game will require a little over 115 GB to download. This is much bigger than MW2, which took roughly 55 GB to download on platforms like Xbox and PC.
Where to get Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarök

In God of War Ragnarök, some things necessary to progress are harder to obtain than others. The newest game from Santa Monica Studios offers players a vast array of different weapons, armor, upgrades, and more. As a result, every player has the possibility to make their journey through the Nordic realms unique, since it’s up to them what kind of gameplay and upgrades they use.
Best X13 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches with a whopping 51 different weapons, and five of them are pistols. One pistol stands out above the rest, and unsurprisingly, it’s the fully-automatic X13. “The highly specialized, fully automatic trigger assembly of the X13 delivers a staggering 20 rounds per second...
Best MW2 weapon attachments to unlock before Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is nearly here. The clock is ticking for players to use Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer to unlock weapons and attachments that they want to use in the battle royale, and the full list of possibilities is daunting. With MW2’s weapon platform system also being implemented...
How to prestige in Modern Warfare 2

The ability to prestige has been a longtime staple of the Call of Duty franchise. Originally, prestiging meant that players who hit max level would be reset back to level one, losing all their unlocked weapons, attachments, and more in the name of starting from scratch once again. Eventually, prestiging evolved to allow players to keep their guns and camos but just reset their level with a new prestige emblem next to it.
Best Lucian build in League of Legends

Lucian has always been a popular champion in League of Legends, both in normal as well as in competitive play. His “hit-and-run” kit makes it rewarding to play when well-executed, and his mobility is a unique characteristic that other marksmen do not have. Throughout the years, though, Lucian...
TFT Set 8 item component Glove gets a long-awaited stat change

Riot Games has followed through on changing the item component Glove for the upcoming Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, putting more power back into critical strike chance. The item component Glove has been on the TFT balance hot seat for at least two sets now, with game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer hinting that it was due for a rework at the end of October. And it wasn’t a bluff since Glove will no longer have dodge heading into TFT Set Eight Monsters Attack!, according to a Twitter post from Mortdog.
How to fix the EXE/Bad Challenge error in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out and making players rage all around the world. The FPS is famous for its innovative graphics and gameplay; however, it’s starting to build a reputation for something Activision might not be a huge fan of. Several bugs have popped up in...

