COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO