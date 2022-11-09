ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

kbia.org

Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans

Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City

A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City man receives probation for starting fire, fake threat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man convicted of starting a fire and calling in a fake threat will receive probation. Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Hankel Jones on Monday to 5 years of supervised probation for second-degree arson. According to public court records, Jones agreed to plead guilty to the charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two seriously hurt in Boone County crash

Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Route WW in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report said the crash happened at 6:50 am on Thursday. Victoria Swearengin, 33, of Columbia, was making a left turn and turned her 2010 Pontiac G6 into the path of Matthew Amburgey's 2015 Chevrolet City Express.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be replacing concrete next week north of Columbia along Route B. Work will take place between Brown Station Road and Hallsville city limits from Nov.14-23. One lane will be closed in the work areas from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Signs and flaggers will be in The post Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC

An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO

