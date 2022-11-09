Read full article on original website
kbia.org
Midterm Election 2022 Results: Boone County Republicans
Boone County Republicans and their supports gathered last night at the local Republican headquarters to watch elections results come in. KBIA reporters spoke with the victor. Cheri Toalson Reisch - Missouri House of Representatives, District 44. The Boone County Republicans held a watch party at the Boone County Republicans’ headquarters...
ksmu.org
Missouri clerk, secretary of state refuse to let federal officials monitor election
A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district,...
Where to find Missouri election results
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City
A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri will temporarily close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs. Closing the structure before the start of the spring semester will cause the least interruption to work and academics, the university said in a press release. The $16 million project is expected to be completed by fall 2023. The post MU to close Virginia Avenue Parking Structure on Dec. 24 for repairs; will reopen fall 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wildfire burns about 20 acres in southern Boone County
Boone County emergency dispatchers warned people Wednesday that they might see some smoke in the southern part of the county. The post Wildfire burns about 20 acres in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Osage Nation Donates $100,000 To Seven Lake Of The Ozarks Community Organizations
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — In October, the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise Board reported $100,000 in donations to seven Missouri-based entities as efforts continue to establish an Osage Casino & Hotel property near the Lake of the Ozarks. On Oct. 26, GEB Chair Geoff Hager wrote to Principal...
abc17news.com
Jefferson City man receives probation for starting fire, fake threat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man convicted of starting a fire and calling in a fake threat will receive probation. Judge Cotton Walker sentenced Hankel Jones on Monday to 5 years of supervised probation for second-degree arson. According to public court records, Jones agreed to plead guilty to the charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
krcgtv.com
Two seriously hurt in Boone County crash
Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Route WW in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report said the crash happened at 6:50 am on Thursday. Victoria Swearengin, 33, of Columbia, was making a left turn and turned her 2010 Pontiac G6 into the path of Matthew Amburgey's 2015 Chevrolet City Express.
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Quatavia Givens defense attorneys filed new motions at the Cole County Courthouse
Jefferson City — The attorneys for Quatavia Givens, the woman charged with murdering four-year-old Darnell Gray in 2018 filed a few motions in court that sparked pushback from prosecutors. The public defenders for Givens requested for third parties to submit documentation related to the case but not share the...
More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power
More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning. The post More than 600 Boone Electric members lose power appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be replacing concrete next week north of Columbia along Route B. Work will take place between Brown Station Road and Hallsville city limits from Nov.14-23. One lane will be closed in the work areas from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Signs and flaggers will be in The post Concrete replacement to close one lane of Route B at multiple locations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
KOMU
VIDEO: Natural cover fires concern residents in Columbia neighborhoods
Natural cover fires concern residents in Columbia neighborhoods. "We have had historic fires over the last two weeks in the city." says Farr.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Windsor woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when 54-year-old Stacey Temple traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Temple was...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP FROM THE PUBLIC
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 44-year-old Wayne Archambault is wanted for probation violation for forgery. He is described as white and is five-foot-nine and 200 pounds.
SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores
Keep up with local high school football scores for the third week of the MSHSAA playoffs COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Scores from Week 12 of Mid-Missouri high school football. The post SportsZone Football Friday Week 12 highlights and scores appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
