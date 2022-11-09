Read full article on original website
Workforce shortage 'nothing new' for Idaho agriculture
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Like many businesses, dairies and other farms around Idaho cannot find enough workers. The Idaho Dairymen's Association said that's despite Idaho dairies offering about $15 an hour as the starting wage for an entry-level job with no experience required. While other industries are just now...
Workforce shortage taking bite out of Idaho local restaurants
National chains and other industries are luring some employees away with higher wages. For small restaurants, keeping up raises likelihood of price hikes.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
Boise State's Scott Matlock on dominant defensive effort vs. Nevada
Matlock said he "loved" playing in the snow Saturday and was "having a blast out there." The Homedale grad grabbed his first solo sack of 2022 and had seven tackles.
Southwest Idaho evening weather forecast: Patchy morning fog, colder Friday
Another cold night with patchy morning fog but otherwise sunny skies. Wednesdays high in Boise will be near 38°, and some mountain areas will be near that.
Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says
BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
Live Updates: Suspect in custody after shooting at University of Virginia leaves 3 dead, 2 hurt
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three people died and two were hurt after a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday night, according to university officials. Here's what we know: The shooting happened on a charter bus at the Culbreth Garage. University police issued an alert around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Michael Vaughan case: Search of Fruitland home, yard may take another week
Crews have been at the home since Nov. 11. A tip from someone at the home led to the arrest of a woman now charged with failure to report a death.
This Day In Sports: The notorious 9-degree game on the Blue
A day after a freak storm finishes dumping a November-record 7.6 inches of snow on Boise, Boise State and San Diego State play the coldest game in Albertsons Stadium history. The temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees. The epic freeze far eclipsed the Miami-Nevada game in the then-MPC Computers Bowl on New Year's Eve, 2006. None of the Broncos’ 1994 Division I-AA playoff games measure up. If you throw the 1980 playoff game against Grambling out there, I will say "au contraire." The temperature that day was 25 degrees — the fog and the hoarfrost on the trees just made it look colder. The record at that SDSU game will likely stand for years, and even decades, to come.
Caldwell Police searching for suspect connected to possible road rage incident
Police are looking for a white man in his 50s, with bald or short hair and glasses. He is described as being about 5’8”, 160 lbs.
