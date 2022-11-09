ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Workforce shortage 'nothing new' for Idaho agriculture

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Like many businesses, dairies and other farms around Idaho cannot find enough workers. The Idaho Dairymen's Association said that's despite Idaho dairies offering about $15 an hour as the starting wage for an entry-level job with no experience required. While other industries are just now...
Boise State football will 'need to be our very best' to be ready for Wyoming, Avalos says

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The news conference has concluded. A recording of the entire event is now attached to this story. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boise State University football team still has a shot at running the Mountain West table. For their final road game, it's going to be the Broncos vs. the Cowboys this coming Saturday.
This Day In Sports: The notorious 9-degree game on the Blue

A day after a freak storm finishes dumping a November-record 7.6 inches of snow on Boise, Boise State and San Diego State play the coldest game in Albertsons Stadium history. The temperature at kickoff was 9 degrees. The epic freeze far eclipsed the Miami-Nevada game in the then-MPC Computers Bowl on New Year's Eve, 2006. None of the Broncos’ 1994 Division I-AA playoff games measure up. If you throw the 1980 playoff game against Grambling out there, I will say "au contraire." The temperature that day was 25 degrees — the fog and the hoarfrost on the trees just made it look colder. The record at that SDSU game will likely stand for years, and even decades, to come.
