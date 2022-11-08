Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Scientists reconstruct gravity to better understand the universe
A Simon Fraser University physicist led an international team of scientists in reconstructing the laws of gravity-to gain a better understanding of how they work in the larger universe. The study, published in Nature Astronomy and featured in The Conversation , explored whether modifying General Relativity could help resolve some...
myscience.org
Study of a new anthropological dimension for the digital age
As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many scholars and scientists have left the country. More than 30 Ukrainian researchers displaced by the war have temporarily joined the University of Luxembourg mainly as research fellows and in some cases under temporary contracts funded by the FNR. In this series of interviews, we briefly present the researchers and their work.
myscience.org
Open source software project developed at UPF is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Roberto Castelo, Associate Professor from the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences at UPF, has received 150,000 USD in funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will allow him to improve the GSVA "Gene Set Variation Analysis for microarrays and RNA-seq data" program, that he developed, within the framework of the Bioconductor project for software in biology.
myscience.org
Paper by Ana Figueiredo published in the Journal of Political Economy
The paper ’Mismatch Cycles’ by Assistant Professor Ana Figueiredo and co-authors Isaac Baley and Robert Ulbricht, has been published in the November issue of the Journal of Political Economy, one of the oldest and most prestigious journals in economics. A novel narrative for the scarring effect of unemployment.
myscience.org
Researchers warn of nutritional hoaxes and launch a campaign to detect them on social networks
The CADENUSA project (Awareness Campaign on Misinformation and Hoaxes in Nutrition and Food Safety), funded by the UNESCO Chair and directed by three researchers from the ScienceFlows group of the University of Valencia, seeks to educate the population on nutrition issues through the detection of hoaxes on the Internet, especially in university students. The study has launched a survey to find out which are the main sources of information on hoaxes and has published a manual with good practices for communication and promotion of healthy eating.
myscience.org
Everyone and every action matters
Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow on how we can hit our ambitious emissions targets. When trying to help Canadians understand how we can transition to a low-carbon economy, Dr. Chad Walker, Environment’s most-recent AMTD Waterloo Global Talent Postdoctoral Fellow has a helpful heuristic. "The transition...
myscience.org
Ensuring AI works with the right dose of curiosity
Researchers make headway in solving a longstanding problem of balancing curious "exploration" versus "exploitation" of known pathways in reinforcement learning. It’s a dilemma as old as time. Friday night has rolled around, and you’re trying to pick a restaurant for dinner. Should you visit your most beloved watering hole or try a new establishment, in the hopes of discovering something superior? Potentially, but that curiosity comes with a risk: If you explore the new option, the food could be worse. On the flip side, if you stick with what you know works well, you won’t grow out of your narrow pathway.
myscience.org
Measures of the Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) producing results - use of antibiotics decreases
The -Swiss Antibiotic Resistance Report 2022- reveals that both doctors and veterinarians have prescribed ever fewer antibiotics in recent years. It has also been possible to put the brakes on resistance rates for the time being. In order to ensure the effectiveness of antibiotics in the long term and to curb the development of resistance, the Federal Council launched a national Strategy on Antibiotic Resistance (StAR) in 2015. The jointly initiated measures are gradually producing results in Switzerland in all areas. Nevertheless, resistance rates continue to increase at a global level.
myscience.org
Inaugural lecture James Kennedy
On 14 November, James Kennedy will give his inaugural lecture as Distinguished University Professor of Community Engaged Learning (CEL). Utrecht University is fully committed to community engagement in education and wants CEL to have a permanent place in the curriculum by 2025. Kennedy puts this in a historical perspective. He compares current times with the 1960s, when, just as now, there was a crisis of confidence, a call for social engagement, and a need for democratisation. What does this mean for the role the university has, what should graduates care about, and how should we share knowledge? Should we be ’back to the sixties’ ’ ’It is important for students to come out of their bubble. Community Engaged Learning is going to help with that."
myscience.org
Schools join forces to develop next generation of historians and artists
Pupils from two high schools in Cardiff are learning about the city’s Iron Age and Roman heritage through a range of creative activities. The CAER Roman ’Diff Fusion project, led by academics at Cardiff University, has seen a collective of young people from Cardiff West Community High School and Fitzalan High School coming together for a series of weekly discovery activities exploring the fascinating history that’s just on their doorsteps.
myscience.org
MIT PhD students shed light on important water and food research
J-WAFS Fellows discuss their inspiration for pursuing challenges in water and food systems. One glance at the news lately will reveal countless headlines on the dire state of global water and food security. Pollution, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine are all threatening water and food systems, compounding climate change impacts from heat waves, drought, floods, and wildfires.
myscience.org
Prof uses comics to explore students’ linguistic identities, lived experiences
When Ai Taniguchi immigrated to the United States with her family at age six, the permanency of the move hadn’t completely sunk in. Taniguchi - now an assistant professor in the University of Toronto Mississauga’s department of language studies - remembers goodbye parties and saying farewell to friends in Japan. She also recalls arriving in the United States and heading on a family trip to Disney World, which felt more like a vacation than a move. And she remembers driving to Georgia and settling into her new home in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb.
myscience.org
Researchers open door to stain-free labeling of cellular components
Scientists at EPFL and the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), the University Federico II, and CEINGE-Biotecnologie avanzate in Naples, Italy, have developed a new method to screen individual cells quickly and reliably without fluorescence labeling. Their work, published in the journal Nature Photonics, opens new avenues in early tumor diagnosis and drug development.
myscience.org
New approach to assess the health status of intermittent rivers
More than 50% of the world’s river network is made of temporary or intermittent rivers: those which, during a certain time of the year, mainly summer, present dry riverbeds or some isolated ponds. These rivers show high variability, both spatially and temporally, which makes it impossible for the same tools used to gauge the state of health of permanent rivers to be applied to them. A study led by researchers of the University of Barcelona, recently published in the journal Ecological Indicators , has identified new potential biological indicators —organisms such as insects and other water invertebrates— that will be used to assess the human impact on the quality of the waters in these rivers, which are home to a very important fraction of both terrestrial and water biodiversity.
myscience.org
4.6 million euros follow-up funding for sugar research
DFG research group aims to elucidate the role of sialic acid as a regulator in developmental processes and diseases. Sugar compounds from the glycan group play an important role in many biological processes in our body. By chemically combining with proteins and fats and thereby changing them, they regulate, for example, the maturation of the kidneys, the correct interconnection of nerve pathways in the brain or the function of the immune system. A research network of ten teams from Germany and Austria is working on the elucidation of these biochemical processes. The focus is on the group of so-called sialoglycans, which carry a sugar molecule called sialic acid. This plays an important role in many processes in immune defence and embryonic development. The spokesperson is private lecturer (PD) Dr Martina Mühlenhoff, a scientist at the Institute of Clinical Biochemistry at Hannover Medical School (MHH). With about 2.4 million euros, more than half of the funding goes to the MHH.
Comments / 0