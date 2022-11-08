Read full article on original website
New Drug Could Ease Parkinson's-Related Constipation
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental drug may help people with Parkinson's disease find relief from constant constipation -- a common and troublesome feature of the disease. In a trial involving 150 people with Parkinson's and chronic constipation, researchers found that patients given the drug for a...
MedicalXpress
Picking the fastest progressing patients to speed Parkinson's disease clinical trials
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
labroots.com
Does Nose-Picking Really Increase Alzheimer's Risk?
A bacterium that travels via the olfactory nerve from the nose to the brain may lead to Alzheimer's disease (AD)- like pathology in mice. They say, however, that further research is needed to see whether and how these findings might apply to humans. The corresponding study was published in Scientific Reports.
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify molecule that could help treat Parkinson's
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered that the neurotransmitter adenosine effectively acts as a brake to dopamine, another well-known neurotransmitter involved in motor control. Scientists found that adenosine operates in a kind of push-pull dynamic with dopamine in the brain; the discovery published today in the journal...
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
neurologylive.com
Simvastatin Fails to Demonstrate Disease-Modifying Effects in Parkinson Disease
In a planned superiority analysis, the between-group difference of the 12-month change in MDS-UPDRS part III score was not statistically significant. Findings from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study showed that simvastatin, a statin used to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, was futile as a disease-modifying therapy for patients with moderate forms of Parkinson disease (PD).1.
Boxing, exercise helps those living with Parkinson’s disease
Listen to The Spark every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease...
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
MedicalXpress
Brain changes in autism are far more sweeping than previously known, study finds
Brain changes in autism are comprehensive throughout the cerebral cortex rather than just particular areas thought to affect social behavior and language, according to a new UCLA-led study that significantly refines scientists' understanding of how autism spectrum disorder (ASD) progresses at the molecular level. The study, published today in Nature,...
scitechdaily.com
How Exercise Protects Against Neurodegenerative Diseases Like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease
A special issue of the journal Brain Plasticity explores research on how exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems may improve cognitive function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases. A growing body of research shows that exercise can enhance brain function and delay, or even prevent, the onset of...
Study aims to reveal what causes Alzheimer's
A new “primary prevention” trial announced by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis aims to reveal the cause of Alzheimer’s and prevent the disease from setting in. “There is now clear evidence that the development and progressive accumulation of [amyloid beta] pathology occurs years before...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
MedicalXpress
Link between sleep apnea and dementia, according to a study in mice
Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ's Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship between a lack of oxygen to the brain during sleep and Alzheimer's disease in mice.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
Psych Centra
What's The Connection Between Schizophrenia and Autoimmune Diseases?
Brain imaging studies show differences in individuals with schizophrenia that could cause susceptibility to autoimmune disease. Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder that can cause psychosis, which includes hallucinations and delusions. For some, schizophrenia may feel debilitating and overwhelming as it can cause trouble distinguishing what’s real from what isn’t.
myscience.org
Open source software project developed at UPF is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Roberto Castelo, Associate Professor from the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences at UPF, has received 150,000 USD in funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will allow him to improve the GSVA "Gene Set Variation Analysis for microarrays and RNA-seq data" program, that he developed, within the framework of the Bioconductor project for software in biology.
MedicalXpress
Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons
Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
