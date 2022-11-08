Read full article on original website
Course Case Study: New MusM Music Performance Studies o Researching Performance: Issues and Approaches
In their joint Introduction to the edited volume Taking it to the Bridge: Music as Performance (2013, University of Michigan Press), musicologist Nicholas Cook and Theatre Studies scholar Richard Pettengil wrote that "The wonder is not that music and performance studies have come together but that they ever needed to be brought together. After all, what is music if not performance, real-time collective practice that brings people together as players and listeners, choreographs social relationships, and expresses and constructs individual and group identities’... Take away the performance, and you take away the music."
Canine cancers give clues about human health risks
University of Queensland researchers are looking to dog owners for data on protecting pet - and human health - from environmental hazards. Veterinary pathologist Professor Chiara Palmieri from UQ’s School of Veterinary Science is examining risk factors for canine health in Australia with a focus on chemical exposure, indoor air quality and outdoor air pollution.
A work on the relationship between parasitism and behaviour wins the European Award for the Dissemination of Science
Neurobiologist José Ramón Alonso has won the XXVIII «Estudi General» European Award for the Dissemination of Science with his work Son nuestros amos y nosotros sus esclavos, in which he analyses how very varied beings (bacteria, protozoa, viruses, fungi...) are capable of manipulating the lives of others, including humans. The also full professor of Biology at the University of Salamanca and its former rector has received the award, convened by the University of Valencia and endowed with 12,000 euros, within the framework of the -Ciutat d’Alzira- Literary Awards.
Previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system discovered
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control centre for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna’s Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Researchers open door to stain-free labeling of cellular components
Scientists at EPFL and the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (CNR), the University Federico II, and CEINGE-Biotecnologie avanzate in Naples, Italy, have developed a new method to screen individual cells quickly and reliably without fluorescence labeling. Their work, published in the journal Nature Photonics, opens new avenues in early tumor diagnosis and drug development.
Ingestible sensor could help people with HIV stick to medication regimen, UCLA-led study finds
For people living with HIV, sticking to a prescribed medication regimen is a critical part of staying healthy. However, having to deal with the side effects caused by those medications —nausea and dizziness among them — can lead people to skip doses. Now, a UCLA-led study of 130...
New approach to assess the health status of intermittent rivers
More than 50% of the world’s river network is made of temporary or intermittent rivers: those which, during a certain time of the year, mainly summer, present dry riverbeds or some isolated ponds. These rivers show high variability, both spatially and temporally, which makes it impossible for the same tools used to gauge the state of health of permanent rivers to be applied to them. A study led by researchers of the University of Barcelona, recently published in the journal Ecological Indicators , has identified new potential biological indicators —organisms such as insects and other water invertebrates— that will be used to assess the human impact on the quality of the waters in these rivers, which are home to a very important fraction of both terrestrial and water biodiversity.
Researching Together for a Healthy Diet
Bern and Wädenswil, 10.11.2022 - Agroscope and Zurich University of Applied Sciences ZHAW are stepping up their cooperation in food research and have signed a memorandum of understanding. The aim is to conduct joint and complementary research on good nutrition. Both partners will bring different strengths to this cooperation.
Balloon labour induction safer for babies, Melbourne researchers find
The findings could help inform the growing number of inductions conducted globally each year - now around 14 million - when the risks of continued pregnancy outweigh the benefits. Published in The Lancet , the Monash Health and Monash University-led study found clear evidence that a balloon catheter leads to...
Tracking COVID-19 omicron variants
Omicron’s rapid evolution into multiple subvariants presents new challenges to the tools developed to fight COVID-19 Just when we were getting comfortable calling SARS-CoV-2 variants by their Greek monikers, omicron rapidly evolved into multiple mutating subvariants identified by a confusing mix of letters and numbers: BA.1. BA.5. B.1.1.529. Now, as virologist Andrew Pekosz explains, some of these subvariants are each developing some of the same mutations that render monoclonal antibodies ineffective. What threats do these subvariants pose to the rest of our COVID-fighting arsenal?
