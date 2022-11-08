Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
myscience.org
Soft joints for robots
The Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) has developed intelligent soft joints for robots to make them more versatile, deformable and stable. The aim of this project, called SOFÍA, is to make robots more robust and improve the interaction between the machine and people. This invention by the UC3M...
myscience.org
Open source software project developed at UPF is supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
Roberto Castelo, Associate Professor from the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences at UPF, has received 150,000 USD in funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will allow him to improve the GSVA "Gene Set Variation Analysis for microarrays and RNA-seq data" program, that he developed, within the framework of the Bioconductor project for software in biology.
myscience.org
Quantum sensors for GPS-free orientation
How can we navigate airliners or allow military vehicles to stay on course without GPS or satellite signals? This is a problem for which quantum inertial sensors offer a solution. Harnessing quantum technology, they can take ultrasensitive measurements of acceleration in three dimensions, and in any orientation. However, the ideal inertial sensor for navigation must, on the one hand, emit signals continuously at a high rate, and on the other, remain precise and sensitive over extended periods. Classic inertial sensors do meet the first criterion, but they err over time. Conversely, quantum sensors are extremely precise and sensitive, but measures are accompanied by dead time. By combining both sensor technologies, a team of scientists 1 led by a CNRS researcher has developed the first multidimensional hybrid quantum inertial sensor. In an article published in Science Advances, they demonstrate that their device emits a steady signal at the rate of a classic sensor but with 50 times greater precision, using in situ, real-time calibration made possible by quantum measurements. Such an instrument can be used to continuously measure and track acceleration in three dimensions no matter the position of the sensor. The full potential of these properties may be realized through onboard applications, as for aeroplane navigation without the aid of global navigation satellite systems (GNSSs).
myscience.org
TUM spin-off LiBCycle takes complete care of used e-car batteries
What began as an idea about a transport container for old batteries has in the meantime grown into a complete recycling service for used batteries. The start-up LiBCycle, founded at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), is committed to Circular Economy and is thus contributing to sustainable mobility. "We don’t...
Comments / 0