ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Crown season 5 release: 5 key talking points from confused Harry Potter fans to tampongate

By Isobel Lewis,Annabel Nugent and Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27SC8M_0j45nu2w00

The Crown viewers rejoiced at the arrival of the show’s fifth season on Netflix .

The historical drama returned on Wednesday (9 November) with a new cast stepping into the (rather sensible) shoes of the British royal family.

As The Crown heads into the Nineties, Imelda Staunton has taken over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II . Jonathan Pryce plays her husband Prince Philip, a role last portrayed by Tobias Menzies.

Season five focuses on the demise of the relationship between the then- Prince Charles and Princess Diana, played by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki .

The breakdown of their marriage, including the “tampongate” scandal and Diana’s Panorama interview , are among the most contentious topics covered this season.

The Crown has also been surrounded by controversy as royal supporters have demanded that the series comes with a disclaimer clarifying that it is a work of fiction.

Below you can find six of the major talking points from the season five release.

Fans were hyped by the return of Claire Foy

Episode one of the new series starts with a black-and-white flashback of the queen in her youth. It featured the series’ original Elizabeth II – Claire Foy.

Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of the show, earning acclaim as well as two Emmy Awards for her performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZQy6_0j45nu2w00

Many hailed Foy’s performance, with one calling her “irreplaceable” and another stating she is “by far the best portrayal of the queen I’ve seen”.

John Major looked a little too appealing for some viewers

Many were left feeling conflicted as they found themselves fancying the former Conservative prime minister. In the series, Major is played by Trainspotting actor Jonny Lee Miller.

“Why is Johnny Lee Miller playing John Major...he is far too hot. I don’t want to fancy John Major,” one fan wrote, while another added: “If you make me fancy John Major I’ll be furious.”

The Independent previously investigated why a show about largely unsexy people is so ripe with sexy actors .

Harry Potter fans couldn’t get one character out of their mind

Some people found it hard to detach Staunton’s most famous role from her new one as the Queen. Staunton famously starred as the wicked Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

It’s made particularly difficult as Umbridge’s high-pitched, RP accent is not a million miles off Staunton’s interpretation of the Queen’s accent.

“I love Imelda Staunton & she’s cast well as the next queen in The Crown , but sadly I still only hear Umbridge from Harry Potter when she speaks!” one person wrote.

An ‘emotional’ scene between Princess Diana and her sons

One scene from the first episode in particular had fans reaching for the tissue box. In it, Princes William and Harry defend their mother after Prince Charles mocks her suggestion of going shopping while the family is on holiday.

In a follow-up scene, Diana tells her sons: “Thanks for sticking up for me. That was brave.”

“Prince Harry and Prince William standing up for Diana, my heart is lowkey weeeeeeping,” one viewer wrote.

Tampongate

The tampongate scandal refers to a 1989 phone call that was leaked to the press between the then- Prince Charles and his mistress at the time, Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort).

The scandal is tackled in the series, however, Princess Anne star Claudia Harrison she believes the British public will be “surprised by” the “truth” of the affair.

In a scene in which Anne talks to Dominic West’s Prince Charles about the recording, she tells him “no one deserves” the humiliation he’s going through, and says that when she got over the “gyneaological” aspect of the transcript, she saw “two teenagers of a certain age being so gloriously human and entirely in love”.

Relive all the major reactions from release day below...

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
The Independent

King Charles III turns 74 as he celebrates first birthday as monarch

King Charles III will mark his 74th birthday today (Monday 14 November), his first birthday celebration since he ascended the throne just over two months ago.The monarch assumed his new role following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September.While he was the Prince of Wales, the King would sometimes be away on official foreign tours during his birthday and would celebrate it overseas with a cake.Today, his milestone will be asked by the Band of the Household Cavalry performing “Happy Birthday” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.Gun salutes will be fired...
The Independent

Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
The Independent

Paul Hollywood engaged to partner Melissa Spalding, reports say

Paul Hollywood is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend, Melissa Spalding.The Great British Bake-Off judge has been dating the 38-year-old pub landlady since 2019.Now, sources close to the couple say that Paul proposed to his partner earlier this year.“Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then,” a source told The Sun.“It’s only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.“There are no wedding plans in place yet.”The Independent has approached Paul Hollywood’s representative for comment. Spalding moved in to the...
The Independent

I’m a Celeb: Richard Madeley jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion bite on Good Morning Britain

Richard Madeley cracked a few jokes about Matt Hancock’s scorpion sting on I’m a Celebrity during today’s (Monday 14 November) episode of Good Morning Britain.The MP for West Suffolk and former health secretary has been taking on Bushtucker Trials in the jungle ever since his arrival last week. However, in Sunday night’s episode (13 November) of the popular ITV programme, Hancock suffered a sting on his hand while fetching logs with his fellow campmates.“Ouch, f***! That really hurts!” he shouted. “I’ve got no splinter. Ow, that really hurts… it’s like I must have been bitten by something. Oh yeah!...
The Independent

Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ to Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

Emma Thompson has said she was “utterly, utterly blind” to the fact Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.Thompson, 63, and Branagh, 61, met in 1987 when filming the series Fortunes of War. They were married two years later in 1989.The couple divorced in 1995. It emerged that Branagh had been having an affair with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter, 56, who he had starred opposite in his 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. In an interview with The New Yorker, Thompson reflected on the filming of Sense and Sensibility, for which she won an Oscar...
The Independent

The Independent

917K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy