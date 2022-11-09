ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, SD

bluebirds
3d ago

Way to go SD!🤷‍♀️Well Kristi, we will see what you do with all your “promises” and where you are in 2 years...I just bet it is not hear for us South Dakotans

KELOLAND TV

IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?

The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers

PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit

Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday.  Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How the vote is going across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
TRIPP COUNTY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana

South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
ARKANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

