Read full article on original website
bluebirds
3d ago
Way to go SD!🤷♀️Well Kristi, we will see what you do with all your “promises” and where you are in 2 years...I just bet it is not hear for us South Dakotans
Reply(3)
2
Related
First openly gay man elected to South Dakota Legislature
Kameron Nelson is making history in the South Dakota House of Representatives as the first out gay legislator.
KELOLAND TV
IM-27 failure may see South Dakota fall behind
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the 2022 midterm election, IM-27, a measure to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana failed with 52.9% of South Dakota voters in opposition. This leaves South Dakota as it is today, with a burgeoning medical marijuana industry, and a number of businesses that were poised...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota voter turnout not a factor in outcome, expert says
(The Center Square) - Just a little over half of South Dakota's voters turned out to cast their ballot to reelect Republican Gov. Kristi Noem for a second term but one expert believes that voter turnout had little to do with her win. Noem's victory over Democrat Jamie Smith and...
Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution?
The western side of Pennington County doesn’t have enough water to last through an extended drought, according to a 2019 study by the South Dakota School of Mines. The region, which includes Rapid City, relies on ground and surface water to supply its city populations, commercial districts and agricultural needs. But given the increase in […] The post Western SD needs more water. Could a $2B Missouri River pipeline be a solution? appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota Sen. Thune’s win breaks ‘curse,’ defies Trump
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Neither South Dakota’s “Curse of Karl” nor the invocations of former President Donald Trump weighed on Republican Sen. John Thune this week as he breezed to a historic fourth term that could see him ascend to lead the GOP’s Senate caucus.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Legislature heavily tilted toward Republican lawmakers
PIERRE, S.D.–The makeup of South Dakota’s deeply red legislature didn’t change much Tuesday night, although some races could see a recount. The 70-member House of Representatives will be made up of 63 Republicans and just seven Democrats. In the 35-member Senate, Republicans will have 31 seats, and...
KEVN
South Dakota midterm elections saw smaller percentage of voters in 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While some states experienced high, and some times record, voter turnout, South Dakota voters were not as enthusiastic about trudging to polling stations Tuesday. The state saw a 59% turnout; a drop of nearly 6% from the previous midterm election in 2018. Although the turnout...
KEVN
South Dakota’s new secretary of state questions election integrity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Republican Monae Johnson, who advocated for post-election auditing, will be the South Dakota’s next secretary of state. Johnson easily defeated the Democratic challenger, Thomas Cool, 64 to 36 percent. In a release upon her nomination by the state Republican Party, Johnson claimed that the...
How legal marijuana failed in South Dakota
IM 27 won Brookings, Buffalo, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd and Ziebach Counties.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota Republican candidates dominate election slate
WATERTOWN, S.D.–It was a dominating performance for Republican Party candidates at the polls in South Dakota on Election Day Tuesday. It started at the top, where Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson eased to victory over lesser known, and lesser funded opponents. The dominance continued into the governor’s...
KELOLAND TV
How accurate were polls in South Dakota elections?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One pre-election poll showed a close race while another showed a double-digit lead from the gubernatorial incumbent. Both predicted the winner accurately. KELOLAND News partnered with Emerson College and The Hill to conduct a poll of 1,500 registered South Dakota voters in the weeks...
Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit
Barb Desersa was awake 40 hours straight between Election Day and Wednesday. Nearly a quarter of that time was spent supervising volunteers hand-counting ballots for Tripp County. “We left at 5:30 a.m.,” said Desersa, who serves as auditor for Tripp and Todd counties. “We went home, showered and then went back to work.” Several races […] The post Tripp County will need court order to investigate mismatch between hand count and audit appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Kristi Noem grabs decisive win to secure second term
Governor Kristi Noem will serve a second term in Pierre.
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
Candidate loses South Dakota Senate race one day after entering plea deal
District 26 Senate candidate Joel Koskan will not be heading to Pierre this January.
dakotanewsnow.com
Embattled South Dakota Senate candidate Joel Koskan defeated Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just one day after appearing in court on charges of sex crimes, state senate candidate Joel Koskan was defeated by incumbent Democratic House lawmaker Shawn Bordeaux (D-Mission). According to state law, it was too late for Koskan to be removed from the ballot.
KEVN
South Dakota Department of Corrections cuts commissary purchases by nearly half at Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Department of Corrections continues to make changes at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, affecting both correctional officers and inmates. As inmates spend up to 23 1/2 hours in their cells daily and face canceled or reduced recreation time, religious events, and even showers,...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota voters approve Medicaid expansion; say no to marijuana
South Dakotans voted to expand eligibility for the state’s Medicaid programs Tuesday. Constitutional Amendment D was winning with 56% of the vote as of 1 a.m. Nov. 9, or roughly 166,879 votes. While the state is one of 12 that hadn’t expanded eligibility for its Medicaid programs, it was...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans still in line to cast their vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even after the 7 p.m. deadline, people still wait to vote in South Dakota in Tuesday’s Midterm Election. As long as voters are in line before 7 p.m., they can still cast their vote. Of the approximately 2,118 people that came to vote at the East Side Baptist Church on Tuesday, about 120 were still in line after the 7 p.m. deadline.
kelo.com
South Dakota’s Attorney General explains the food tax cut.
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo releases his ballot explanation for a proposed Initiated Measure entitled: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on. Anything Sold for Eating or Drinking. The Attorney General drafted the explanation after a review of all comments received during the proposed measure’s...
Comments / 4