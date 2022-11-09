Read full article on original website
St. James elects new mayor through write-in votes
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The votes are in- the community of St. James elected a new mayor, who won through an unconventional way: write-in votes. According to the Minnesota secretary of state website, mayor-elect Jonathan Wilson won 61% of St. James votes against two other mayoral candidates this election year.
Frentz elected as assistant majority leader in Minnesota Senate
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Senate DFL Leader Kari Dziedzic of Minneapolis announced Friday the DFL Caucus has chosen six Assistant Leaders from across the state to help lead the caucus when the state legislature reconvenes in January 2023. Frentz was recently elected to a third term in the Minnesota...
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
Sheriff race winners react to election results
Minnesota DFL party recognizes full trifecta of state government control
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election results have been called: the Minnesota DFL now has control in the Governor’s office, as well as the state House and Senate. “It was unexpected,” said Minnesota state senator Nick Frentz. “I think the prevailing wisdom was that the needle would move a couple percentage points in favor of the Republicans in Minnesota. And so, this was a pleasant surprise for Democrats.”
Applications opened for Commission on Judicial Selection vacancies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan are seeking applicants for the Commission on Judicial Selection. They’re looking to fill 27 seats, include attorney and non-attorney seats in each of Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts, as well as seven at-large seats—including the chair of commission.
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
Gov. Walz announces funding to help new farmers purchase land
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Thursday a new grant program to support Minnesotans purchasing their first farm. According to the announcement, the grant program will be managed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and will offer dollar-for-dollar matching up to $15,000 for qualified small farmers to purchase farmland.
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High School students. For the last 25 years, 12 to 18 students in the Building Trades Class have teamed up with the nonprofit to construct new homes. The collaboration gives high schoolers...
GAC’s playoff run comes to end in NCAA Regional Semifinal
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College women’s volleyball program fell to Wisconsin-Whitewater 3-1 in the NCAA Semifinal Regional on Friday. The Golden Gusties played the Warhawks close in the four-set loss. GAC’s season ends with an impressive 26-5 overall record.
Meat markets under pressure during hunting season
GAC dethrones UW-Eau Claire to advance in NCAA tournament
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The nationally-ranked Gustavus Adolphus College volleyball team advanced to the NCAA Regional Semifinals with a four-set win over the defending-national champion UW-Eau Claire Blugolds in St. Paul on Thursday. The Golden Gusties were powered by junior outside hitter Marlee Turn, who finished with 20 kills...
West’s Krusemark, SJA’s Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Two of our area high school coaches will go down as the best to ever do it after being inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame earlier this month. For more than four decades, two staples on the high school sports...
Golden Gusties’ home opener spoiled with loss to UW-River Falls
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball team hosted UW-River Falls to open its 2022-23 campaign on Gus Young Court on Friday. The Golden Gusties feature a new face in the head coaching position, but a familiar one, with long-time assistant coach Justin DeGrood at the helm.
