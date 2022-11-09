MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Election results have been called: the Minnesota DFL now has control in the Governor’s office, as well as the state House and Senate. “It was unexpected,” said Minnesota state senator Nick Frentz. “I think the prevailing wisdom was that the needle would move a couple percentage points in favor of the Republicans in Minnesota. And so, this was a pleasant surprise for Democrats.”

