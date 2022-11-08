ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

visitbuckscounty.com

Home for the Holidays? Spend the Day in Doylestown!

Coming home for the holiday season and looking for something to do with friends or family? Spend the day in Doylestown and check out the new exhibit at the Michener Art Museum, Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman of Historic Shoes, before walking on over to lunch at the new, Las Frida's Mexican restaurant!
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia

Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
woodworkingnetwork.com

Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door

Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants

If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Christmas City Village opens tomorrow

Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

