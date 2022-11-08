Read full article on original website
Related
Bethlehem’s Christmas huts open ahead of tree-lighting and start of Christkindlmarkt
The weather outside was more fair than frightful, with a balmy high in the upper 60s Saturday, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem. The expanded Christmas City Village opened Thursday with 15 vendor huts greeting shoppers along Main Street. Groups maneuvered between participants on an afternoon Holiday Cocktail Trail.
Ryan Long, son joining us for 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
As always, stars from all walks of fame will join us for the party on the Parkway, and a Philadelphia Jeopardy! champion will get his own float.
visitbuckscounty.com
Home for the Holidays? Spend the Day in Doylestown!
Coming home for the holiday season and looking for something to do with friends or family? Spend the day in Doylestown and check out the new exhibit at the Michener Art Museum, Walk This Way: Footwear from the Stuart Weitzman of Historic Shoes, before walking on over to lunch at the new, Las Frida's Mexican restaurant!
Warminster Social Club To Bring a Traditional German-Style Christmas Village to the Area
The Warminster organization will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month. A Bucks County sports club will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month, an homage to the holiday markets of Europe. Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German-American social and sports club located in...
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater Philadelphia
Greater Philadelphia is bursting with spirit this holiday season as it welcomes back many storied traditions and brand-new festive offerings. The iconic celebrations include the beloved 6abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy’s Christmas Light Show, Philadelphia Ballet’s The Nutcracker, and newer traditions, like Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and the Visit Philadelphia Holiday Parade in Center City.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Wharton Esherick's ingenious trap door
Wharton Esherick was famous for his handcrafted furniture often featuring natural edges and sculpted details. The Pennsylvania-based artist built his studio, its furniture, and objects down to the utensils, by hand over a 40-year period starting in 1926. A new program by Craft in America takes you inside his home and studio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
This Labyrinth In the Middle of the Woods Is So Magical
Though be careful, it could be a fae trap.
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
JWH Boutique brings the best of Beverly Hills to the Main Line
She personally curates her collection from shows around the world and has access to designers such as Project Runway's Caycee Black for exclusives.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Nov. 11-17)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. COOPERSBURG “Opportunities That...
mainlinetoday.com
Dine out for Thanksgiving at These Main Line Restaurants
If you’re looking to dine out for Thanksgiving dinner this year, try one of these restaurants throughout the Philadelphia suburbs. Thanksgiving is all about spending time with your loved ones, and you can sometimes miss out on this if you’re spending most of the day in the kitchen laboring over a turkey and mashed potatoes. Skip the tiresome hours of basting and make a reservation at one of these Main Line area restaurants instead. Whether you’re looking for a buffet or preset menu, you’ll be grateful for the extra time spent relaxing with your family.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Parx Casino Addresses the Burning Issue of Gamblers Who Wish to Smoke during Play
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on smoking options inside its building. Tracy Tully wrote about the health v. hospitality conundrum in The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the...
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop
The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
lvpnews.com
Christmas City Village opens tomorrow
Bethlehem is stepping into Christmas with a festive new Christmas City Village shopping set-up. “We were as excited as kids on Christmas morning when our 15 brand new holiday huts arrived. There are more huts than ever before, covering more of the downtown than ever before,” said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager.
Where to Dine and Drink on East Passyunk Avenue in Philadelphia
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID), home to more than 160 independently owned businesses in South Philadelphia, is a premier destination for standout, unforgettable meals, and cocktails for both locals and visitors alike, thanks to its diverse array of acclaimed food and beverage proprietors including Gabriella’s Vietnam,Ember & Ash, Perla,River Twice,Townsend EPX,Laurel, In The Valley (ITV), and Ocho Rios Parrilla. Folks dining and imbibing on East Passyunk Avenue have an extensive selection of distinct culinary finds and experiences, many of which are atypical above traditional dinners and drinks.
Comments / 0