Newly renovated Albany Walmart Supercenter plans re-opening ceremony

ALBANY — Albany residents will get a look this week at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on North Slappey Boulevard as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time.

Store employees at the newly remodeled store located at 2586 North Slappey Blvd. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 8 a.m.