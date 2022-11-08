ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Newly renovated Albany Walmart Supercenter plans re-opening ceremony

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 5 days ago

ALBANY — Albany residents will get a look this week at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter on North Slappey Boulevard as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational tools that will help customers save time.

Store employees at the newly remodeled store located at 2586 North Slappey Blvd. will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 8 a.m.

The Albany Herald

Albany Herald donates to Horizon Community Solutions

ALBANY — Albany Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison handed off proceeds from the newspaper’s recent Paint It Pink ad sales and breast cancer awareness event to officials with Horizon Community Solutions. “We are so very grateful for the sponsors and vendors that participated in Paint it Pink...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Tech to hold ribbon-cutting for substance abuse counseling labs

ALBANY — Albany Technical College will have a ribbon-cutting for the new Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling classroom and lab on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Center for Excellence in Information Technology building on the college’s east campus. The new area features a 2,080-square-foot teaching area with a lab that has 792 square feet divided into three working labs.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County Farm Bureau celebrates Farm-City week

ALBANY — Farms and cities. Farmers and consumers. It’s an interdependent relationship. People need food, clothing and shelter. Farmers grow our food and fiber and raise timber for our homes. Farmers need the food companies that buy their crops and turn them into nutritious food products. We all depend on truck drivers and railroad workers to get the fresh farm commodities and finished food products to our grocery store shelves.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

List: Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several Veterans Day events across Southwest Georgia to honor those who have served. The American Legion Post 30 will host its Veterans Day breakfast on Nov. 11. It will be at 7:45 a.m. on 2916 Gillionville Road. Bainbridge. All veterans are invited to a...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Rep. Bishop, YMCA CEO celebrate veterans in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The American Legion Post in Albany recognizes veterans every month, however, Veterans Day 2022 was special. Every November 11th, Americans celebrate those who selflessly fought for our country. People who say a simple “thank you for your service,” is sometimes all that they need to feel appreciated.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Vietnam veteran gifted with new wheelchair ramp

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Southwest Georgia’s Council on Aging have teamed together to bring one veteran something he’s been needing for a long time. John Overmeier is a ramp crew member and Marine Corps veteran. “He (the recipient) is partially disabled. And this...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Liberty Expressway accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One injury has been reported after a multi-vehicle car accident happened on Liberty Expressway, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police said the accident happened at 6:03 p.m. near Nelms Road and involved three vehicles. The condition of the injured driver is currently unknown. Police...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather

(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
MARION COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Nominations open for outstanding young peanut farmer

TIFTON — Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer. The state winner will be announced at the Georgia Peanut Farm Show on Jan. 19 in Tifton. The award is sponsored by the Georgia Peanut Commission and BASF. The Outstanding Georgia Young Peanut Farmer Award is...
TIFTON, GA
High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CRISP COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Worth County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Worth County Rams to Thompson Stadium Friday. The Raiders (7-3, 6-1 in 2-AA), the #2 seed, were scoring 41 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. The Rams (8-2, 4-2 in 2-AA) were the #3 seed in the playoffs.
WORTH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
