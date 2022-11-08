ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harman Dayal on why structure isn’t the issue, Rutherford’s comments, and more: Canucks Conversation Nov. 8th

By David Quadrelli
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
The Hockey Writers

Flames Players Not Amused With Sutter’s Comment on Huberdeau

Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter has long been known for his dry, yet witty sense of humor when it comes to dealing with the media. For the most part, media members have seemed to be quite amused by it, while fans throughout the hockey community absolutely love it. With that said, his players may not feel the same way.
The Associated Press

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight once Tampa Bay’s Maroon and Washington’s Hathaway got tangled up. Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of these teams’ home-and-home series Sunday, if not more.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.

