ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton poised to pass marijuana decriminalization ordinance

By Christian McPhate Staff Writer cmcphate@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m535M_0j45O1CV00

The early voting majority has spoken in Denton, seeking to pass the cannabis decriminalization bill, the first ordinance of its kind in Texas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
keranews.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Salman Bhojani is among the first Muslims elected to the Texas Legislature

On Tuesday, Texans elected several firsts for the state, including the first openly gay Black men to serve in the Texas House and the first Muslim and South Asian state representatives. Salman Bhojani, who will represent House District 92, which includes part of Arlington, Euless and Bedford, is among those...
TEXAS STATE
Local Profile

Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance

A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DONATO, BRANDON LAMAR; B/M; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: CEDAR HILL TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
12newsnow.com

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas Democrats look to a future beyond Beto

DALLAS — On the first day of early voting in Texas in late October, the line to see Beto O’Rourke near a polling place in East Dallas snaked over wet grass in an occasionally torrential rain. O’Rourke, a political celebrity vying to become the first Democratic governor of...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

2022 Collin County Midterm Election Results

Texas voters anxiously await results from the 2022 midterm election, and even though results have not yet been officially announced, we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect. In Collin County, 696,712 residents were registered to vote, yet only 365,136 voted. Out of that 247 ballots were...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Shorthorn

Voters approved term-lengths extension item

Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday. The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.
ARLINGTON, TX
KENS 5

GOP candidate indicted for impersonating public servant wins Texas house seat

MCKINNEY, Texas — A GOP candidate who was indicted by a grand jury earlier this year for impersonating a public servant has won a seat in the Texas House. The Associated Press declared Frederick Frazier the winner of Texas House District 61, which covers much of Collin County, including parts of McKinney and Frisco. He defeated Democratic candidate Sheena King.
MCKINNEY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy