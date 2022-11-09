Read full article on original website
Taryn Terrell Announces Her Retirement from Pro Wrestling, NWA Responds
Taryn Terrell has announced her retirement from pro wrestling. It was reported on Wednesday afternoon how Terrell had given her notice to the NWA in October. The report noted that Terrell reportedly expressed concerns with the lack of direction in the company, and she wasn’t happy with how officials reacted when she said her head hurt following a recent match. Terrell reportedly hoped to finish out her remaining dates with the NWA, but word is that she is unable to.
Backstage Notes on Triple H Bringing Back WWE King of the Ring
There’s been a lot of talk as of late about WWE making significant changes to Premium Live Events in 2023, and it was reported that the King of the Ring tournament is likely to return. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is...
Teddy Hart Docuseries to Premiere on Peacock Soon, Trailer Revealed
A new docuseries on the controversial Teddy Hart will premiere on Tuesday, November 22 via Peacock. As seen below, the trailer for the “Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.” docuseries was released today. It remains to be seen how many episodes will air. It was first reported back in February how WWE and Blumhouse Media were involved in the project, but they are not referenced in the trailer.
Trevor Murdoch Says That Fans Are Criticizing Billy Corgan For EmPowerrr 2 Rather Than Thinking Rationally
NWA world’s champion Trevor Murdoch recently spoke with the PW Torch to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view event, where the champ will be defending his title against Matt Cardona and Tyrus in a triple-threat showdown. During the interview, Murdoch addressed the current controversy surrounding NWA President...
Charlotte Flair to Miss Appearance for WWE Partner
Charlotte Flair is set to miss her first public appearance in months. Flair was scheduled to appear at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports, but she took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be missing the appearance. She also reminded fans that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there.
Saraya Limited to How Often She Can Wrestle for AEW, What She Said to Sasha Banks After Getting Cleared, More
Saraya was just medically cleared to return to the ring on Halloween, and doctors have said she can start with one match per month but that will change. As noted, it was announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that Saraya has been cleared for in-ring action, and she will return to the ring against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear later this month. Saraya took to Twitter following last night’s Dynamite and revealed a letter from her doctor, proving she’s medically cleared to compete. She also applauded AEW for the Full Gear card, responded to criticism and asked fans for names for her moves. You can click here for the article.
Tony Khan Explains Why ROH Final Battle Will Air In The Afternoon
The ROH Final Battle event will take place from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th, with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan commented to Sports Illustrated about starting the event in the afternoon rather than the evening. WWE will hold NXT Deadline on Peacock on the night of December 10th, although Final Battle was announced before this NXT special.
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8 pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10 pm ET. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreres. *A tribute to...
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her SmackDown Debut, Talks Friendship With Cora Jade
NXT star Roxanne Perez recently joined El Brunch de WWE for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on her main roster debut back in October, and how she and Cora Jade knew that they would one day make it to WWE together. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tyrus Reveals His Favorite Trait Of Austin Idol, Talks Idol’s Experience
NWA star and current Television Champion Tyrus recently spoke with the Miami Herald to hype up this Saturday’s Hard Times pay-per-view, where he will be facing Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple-threat for the NWA world heavyweight title. During the interview, Tyrus discussed working with the great...
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Top Indie Star
WWE is reportedly interested in signing indie star KC Navarro. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Navarro is scheduled for a private WWE tryout in December. The company is interested in signing the top indie talent from New Jersey. Navarro is the current Warrior Wrestling World Champion and...
Gunther Doesn’t Think His NXT UK Title Reign Is Comparable To Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Title Run
Gunther held the WWE NXT UK Championship for 870 days before losing it to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in 2021 while Roman Reigns has reached his 800th day as the WWE Universal Champion. He’s currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after winning the WWE Title. Gunther explained...
Steve Maclin Wants To Challenge Josh Alexander For The IMPACT World Title, Questions Why The Match Hasn’t Been Booked Yet
IMPACT star Steve Maclin recently joined Bobby Fish on his Undisputed Podcast, where Maclin discussed his desire to challenge Josh Alexander for the company’s world championship, a match he believes should have already been booked considering his impressive winning streak. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Says...
Bret Hart Shares How Long WWE Survivor Series 1997 Match With Shawn Michaels Was Scheduled To Go
In the notorious Montreal Screwjob, which occurred 25 years ago, Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the sharpshooter with Vince McMahon at ringside and Earl Hebner rang the bell. Because Bret refused to put Shawn over at Survivor Series, there was concern that he would take the WWE Championship with him to WCW, which led to the “screwjob.”
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Shouldn’t Bring Back CM Punk To WWE
Eric Bischoff shared his opinion on CM Punk while speaking with Wrestling Inc. CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains unclear following his reported backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. He was stripped of the World Title and suspended, although it’s been reported that he’s in talks with AEW about a contract buyout.
Backstage Update on Robert Roode’s WWE Status and Future, Roode Congratulates His Son
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring for WWE soon, and may be switching brands. As noted, Roode took to Instagram at the end of September and indicated that he was dealing with injuries as he posted a photo of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, adding that he was heading back home after what he hoped was a successful trip to the facility. Roode also thanked Southlake and Andrew Sports Medicine, which often takes care of injured WWE Superstars. He attached another photo to the post that indicated he underwent surgery, but he did not elaborate on why he was visiting the doctors, or why he has been out of the ring.
Backstage Talk on AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW to Receive Rights Fees Increase?
A new report from Fightful Select touches on excitement within Warner Bros. Discovery over the new AEW docuseries that is currently filming. There was a lot of speculation on AEW’s future with WBD after the recent merger, but word now from a source at WBD is that AEW will likely be offered a renewal a significant increase on their rights fee deals when the time comes.
WWE SmackDown Results 11/11/2022
– Tonight’s Veteran’s Day & post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with highlights from Crown Jewel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We’re now live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. The packed crowd cheers as Cole hypes tonight’s show.
Colby Corino Says He’s Been Signed To NWA Since 2021, How He Started Working For Them
During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp pro-wrestling star Colby Corino discusses the work he has been doing in the NWA for the last year, later confirming that he has officially been signed to the promotion since 2021. Highlights from Corino’s chat with Sapp can be found below.
Tony Khan Praises Mike Tyson As A Great Wrestling Commentator, Hopes To Have Him Back
Tony Khan was pleased with Mike Tyson’s performance on last Friday’s AEW Rampage. The AEW President joined Dave LaGreca, Mickie James, and Tommy Dreamer on Busted Open Radio to talk about various topics. Khan said that Tyson is a great commentator and hopes to have him back to do more in the future.
