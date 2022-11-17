ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Crown: Did Prince Charles really have a meeting with John Major?

By Laura Hampson
 5 days ago

Netflix ’s The Crown is back with its fifth season. The latest instalment follows the British royal family as they navigate trials including the Queen’s “annus horribilis” in 1992 , and the lead-up to death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

While the series is a fictitious take on Queen Elizabeth II ’s reign, it does take real life events into account, so it can often be hard to discern what is fact and what is fiction.

In one of the scenes from the first episode, Prince Charles (Dominic West) is seen speaking to the prime minister at the time, Sir John Major (Jonny Lee Miller).

In the scene, Charles appears to be lobbying for his mother to abdicate the throne, referencing a poll that showed Charles was more popular than his mother that referenced “Queen Victoria syndrome”.

“It was just a poll, Sir, polls come and go,” Major is seen saying to Charles.

“But it’s dangerous to ignore them,” Charles replies, adding: “There must have been many polls around the time of Mrs Thatcher’s departure, some people wanted the Iron Lady gone forever. What makes the conservative party the successful electoral force that it is? Its instinct for renewal, winning, making way for someone younger.

“For almost 60 years, my great great grandfather, Edward VII, was kept waiting in the wings. It was said that Queen Victoria had no confidence in him, thought he was dangerous, free thinking. He longed to be given responsibilities, but his mother refused.

“When the time came he proved his doubters wrong, his dynamism, his intellect, his popular appeal made his reign a triumph.”

When Major asked Charles what he was saying, Charles replied: “I’m saying, what a pity it was, what a waste that his voice, his presence, his vision, wasn’t incorporated earlier, it would have been so good, for everybody.”

So did this meeting really happen? It is unlikely. While it was rumoured for years that the now-King Charles III wanted his mother to abdicate, he never commented on this speculation.

Major also criticised The Crown in October, calling the show a “barrel-load of nonsense” .

A spokesperson for the former prime minister told the Mail on Sunday : “Sir John has not co-operated in any way with The Crown . Nor has he ever been approached by them to fact-check any script material in this or any other series.

“There was never any discussion between Sir John and the then Prince of Wales about any possible abdication of the late Queen Elizabeth II.”

The spokesperson said the scene in question should be “seen as nothing other than damaging and malicious fiction. A barrel-load of nonsense peddled for no other reason than to provide maximum – and entirely false – dramatic impact.”

Netflix responded to the criticisms from Major, with a spokesperson saying the show “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events”.

“Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

It’s not the first time Netflix has been criticised for its depiction of the royal family.

After the fourth season came out in 2020, culture secretary at the time Oliver Dowden urged the streaming platform to put a warning at the beginning of each episode for younger viewers.

At the time Dowden told the Mail on Sunday : “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that … Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Related
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
The Independent

James Cameron on why he thinks Kate Winslet worked with him again despite ‘frightening’ Titanic experience

James Cameron has offered an explanation as to why Kate Winslet worked with him again despite suggesting she wouldn’t.Cameron directed Winslet inTitanic when she was 21, and the actor went on to open up about her struggles with the director’s technique as well as the film’s harsh shooting conditions.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published in line with Titanic’s 1997 release, Winslet called Cameron “a really tough nut to crack”, adding: “There were times I was genuinely frightened of him.”While Winslet said she “did come to understand him” and “a couple of times... felt he was someone...
The Independent

Jonathan Ross says he wouldn’t interview ‘horrible human being’ Matt Hancock after I’m a Celebrity

Jonathan Ross has said that Matt Hancock is “not a celebrity” despite the fact that the politician is currently starring in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Ross also ruled out interviewing the former health secretary on his eponymous talk show.“No, I wouldn’t [interview him]. He’s not a celebrity,” the host told Sunday People.“He’s a horrible human being and I cannot bear the way people take no responsibility for their actions.”Ross added of the MP for West Suffolk: “He was very bad when he was in office and he’s – remarkably – even worse now he’s out of...
The Independent

Helen Mirren says ex Liam Neeson is an ‘amazing guy’ but they were ‘not meant to be’

Dame Helen Mirren has opened up about her relationship with Liam Neeson, saying she still “loves him deeply”.The actors met on set while working on the 1981 film Excalibur and lived together for several years. By 1986, they had parted ways and Mirren began dating her now-husband, American director Taylor Hackford.Reflecting on the relationship in a new interview with AARP magazine, of which she is the December/January 2023 cover star, Mirren said she and Neeson were “not meant to be”.Mirren made the comments while sharing that making clothes is one of her favourite hobbies. While she is currently fixated...
The Independent

Matt Hancock discusses his diagnosis: 9 things you may not know about dyslexia

Most people have heard of dyslexia, but although 10% of the population is believed to have the condition, it can be misunderstood.Matt Hancock has now shone a spotlight on the learning difficulty by discussing his own dyslexia diagnosis with campmates in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.The former health secretary, 44, opened up about being diagnosed as dyslexic, telling comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Seann Walsh: “The moment I was identified as dyslexic at university it was ‘Ahh so actually I am OK with language, it’s just my brain works differently and I can work on that’.”...
The Independent

Supermodel Naomi Campbell honoured at ‘coveted’ Variety Club Showbusiness Awards

Naomi Campbell said that she was “honoured” to be recognised for her role in diversifying the fashion industry at the “coveted” Variety Club Showbusiness Awards on Monday, 21 November.The supermodel, 52, received a Variety Club silver heart award for outstanding contribution to fashion; for her role in bringing positive change and inclusion on the catwalk and beyond.Campbell was recognised alongside other celebrities such as including Gary Barlow, Beverley Knight, and Katherine Jenkins.“It’s an incredible honour to receive the award – I mean just to be here is an honour,” she said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party: Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus set to host bash in MiamiElon Musk refuses to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Twitter accountJay Leno released from hospital after being severely burned in garage fire
The Independent

The Independent

