Nick Nolte has reflected on the “absurd” on-set feud he had with Julia Roberts while making the 1994 romcom I Love Trouble.Nolte and Roberts starred in the film as two rival newspaper reporters forced to work together on a story about a train derailment.In an interview with The New York Times that she did during the film’s production in 1993, Roberts said: “From the moment I met him we sort of gave each other a hard time, and naturally we get on each other’s nerves.”While he can be “completely charming and very nice”, she added, “he’s also completely disgusting....

