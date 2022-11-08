Read full article on original website
Aqyila Continues To Impress With New Track "OH!"
R&B singer-songwriter Aqyila has always been passionate about sharing her peace through music and aims to help uplift people with her art. Her latest track, “OH!” out today via Sony Music Entertainment Canada, blends melodic tunes with catchy hooks to offer a complete vibe to the listeners. Check it out HERE.
