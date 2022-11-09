ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson

It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
BRANSON, MO
KMOV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake

Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Lawrence County Record

Coburn charged in death of Anderson

On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home

A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
TECUMSEH, MO

