cohaitungchi.com
Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson
It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No need to go in and shop. Pickup orders became popular during the pandemic, and the trend is here to stay. On Your Side has a warning about the handy option. A Springfield woman says someone stole her two weeks’ worth of groceries. Patty Girardi says...
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
Police warn of fake Facebook posts circulating in Branson area
BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department is warning residents of fake Facebook posts circulating throughout the community. The posts concern topics like attempted kidnappings at a store, a baby being found somewhere in a neighborhood, or being followed home. The police department says that the best way to tell if these posts are legitimate […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
KMOV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Low lake levels show hidden dangers on Table Rock Lake
Lower water levels on Table Rock Lake are giving the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the opportunity to show residents why they issue warnings about jumping from cliffs along the lake. The decreased water level showed evidence of constructs used in the creation of Table Rock Dam. A path of...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
KYTV
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights from district championship games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football teams around Missouri are playing for district championships. See the latest scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page by clicking HERE.
KHBS
Amber Waterman to be held in jail ahead of kidnapping trial in Ashley Bush case
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri woman charged in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman was in federal court Wednesday. Amber Waterman, 42, showed no emotion as she stood in the Springfield, Missouri, courtroom for her custody hearing. Waterman wore gray-striped jail attire and shackles around her...
Nixa leaders react to failure of police and parks tax: ‘it’s a hard truth that we don’t like’
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles sent OzarksFirst a statement regarding the police and parks tax that voters denied on Tuesday.
KYTV
Some parents upset that SPS had classes in-session at buildings used for polling places
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s nothing new that Springfield Public Schools has cooperated with county officials to set up polling places at various SPS facilities. And it’s nothing new that schools remain in session on election day while voters go to the gym or cafeteria to cast their ballots.
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Here’s who won Missouri State Senate races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The results for the area’s Missouri State Senate District seats are in. Lincoln Hough keeps Missouri State Senate District 30 seat State Senator Lincoln Hough will keep his seat in Jefferson City after winning the general election over Democrat Raymond Lambert. Hough, a Republican, defeated former Springfield City Councilwoman Angela Romine […]
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
Baxter County Sheriff asking for help in identifying thief
BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke into a vending machine at several locations. In the early morning of November 9, the suspect broke into vending machines at the 24-hour fuel stop at the junction of U. S. Hwy 62 E […]
KTLO
Seven arrested in weekend drug bust in Tecumseh
The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office along with partners in the Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), conducted a search warrant on two residences Sunday in Tecumseh which yielded seven arrests. During the search, law enforcement confiscated methamphetamine, morphine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and other stolen property. According to the Ozark County...
