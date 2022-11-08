ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
Y-105FM

10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter

Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy