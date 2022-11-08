Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday. The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.
State Patrol: 117 crashes overnight, including 1 fatal crash in White Bear Lake
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a slippery night across Minnesota, leading to over 100 crashes statewide, one of which was fatal.The Minnesota State Patrol says between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 18 out of 117 crashes led to injuries. Thirty-three vehicles spun off the road, and there were 4 jackknifed semis.The fatal crash happened in White Bear Lake shortly after 9 p.m. A white Jeep was traveling west on Interstate 694 on White Bear Avenue when it lost control and rolled into a ditch. The driver, 41-year-old Logan Ray Sova, died. Alcohol was involved in the crash, and he was not wearing his seatbelt. The 34-year-old passenger did not have any injuries.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Fatal crash among dozens in Twin Cities after light snow, freeze
The first appearance of winter weather on Twin Cities roads Friday evening led to more than 100 crashes across the metro. Below is a look at the Minnesota 511 traffic report at around 10:20 p.m. as light snow passed through the east metro, combining with plunging temperatures to create slick conditions on the roads.
Oldest House in Minnesota Built in 1836 An Hour from St. Cloud
The home is called the Sibley House. It's an old stone home that is still standing today. I feel like maybe they made things a little more sound back then than they do today. At least in some aspects. This house is located a little off the beaten path on...
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
8-Million Lights Shine At This Amazing Christmas Attraction in Wisconsin
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
boreal.org
Many conifers still available for Minnesota DNR's State Forest Nursery tree seedling sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 9, 2022. We are one week into State Forest Nursery tree seedling ordering and things are running smoothly. Thank you for using the online seedling request form. This is allowing us to process seedling requests faster than last year. As predicted,...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Rainfall, crashing temps is perfect late fall combo for our drought
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Our midweek weather has been surreal for much of the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota. Temperatures and dew points were in the 50s and 60s giving us a summer feel. But temperatures crash Thursday afternoon going from the 60s to sub-freezing in just a few hours. While this is less than ideal for most of us, it's actually really good news for our drought.
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities
Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
New Minnesotan Was Concerned About These ‘Mystery’ Lights In The Sky
A social media page, identifying the quirky things found in Minnesota recently, had a post from a new Minnesotan pop-up that showed off these mysterious lights hovering inside the clouds in Southern Minnesota. Those who have lived here for some amount of time have seen these same lights before and knew there was nothing to be concerned about.
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Comments / 0