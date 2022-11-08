ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

River Falls Journal

Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages

Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
mygateway.news

Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies

SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
fox9.com

Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'

(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
ELLSWORTH, WI
myvillager.com

Crime Report Nov. 10, 2022

The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between November 8-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of South Mississippi River Boulevard on November 1. —Items valued at more...
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 
POLK COUNTY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Rough road ahead due to milk hauler shortage

At one time in his career, milk hauler Ron Meyer ran three routes picking up milk from over 45 farms. Today the Oakfield driver mans a single route, collecting milk from just a dozen remaining farms. "I started seeing the decline in farms 20 years ago and its been steady...
OAKFIELD, WI

