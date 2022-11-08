Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Mondovi ends Darlington’s season in Level 4 of the playoffs
First Snow of the Season Snarls Traffic In Rochester, Across MN
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The first snowfall of the season in Rochester and across Minnesota wreaked havoc on Minnesota’s roads. The State Patrol responded to two crashes on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Saturday morning. One crash occurred at the Hwy. 52 interchange with Hwy. 63/Broadway Ave. South. Troopers also...
River Falls Journal
Recent, upcoming Pierce County marriages
Alexis Renee Vasser, River Falls, and Tyler Charles Dennis, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 15. Shari Lynn Sisco, Clifton, and William Ryan Sanford, Clifton; marriage date: Oct. 14. Julie Alma Knutson, River Falls, and Nathan Aaron Riess, River Falls; marriage date: Oct. 23. Deion Ladiamond Smith, Prescott, and Dustin Owen...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
fox9.com
Family wants changes after musician killed by wrong-way, drunk driver on I-94 in Wisconsin
(FOX 9) - FOX 9 has obtained Wisconsin DOT traffic camera footage of a wrong-way driver on I-94 who caused a deadly crash over Halloween weekend that killed a local Twin Cities heavy metal guitarist. Mark Filbrandt of the band Gorrified was killed on his way home to Robbinsdale from...
Fox11online.com
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
mygateway.news
Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies
SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
myvillager.com
Crime Report Nov. 10, 2022
The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between November 8-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 700 block of South Mississippi River Boulevard on November 1. —Items valued at more...
Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
River Falls Journal
UPDATED: Midterm election results and breakdown, Republicans win Pierce and St. Croix counties
The following election results are unofficial and subject to change. The results have been reported by the county and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Candidates are listed total vote count. County ballot breakdown. St. Croix County. Tiffany won 59.7% of the votes, receiving 26,214 votes. Ausman received 17,662. Zimmerman won 58.5%...
Police: Alleged jewelry thief in Chisago City leads police on pursuit before arrest
An alleged thief who ran out of a Chisago City jewelry store with diamond earrings worth thousands of dollars was ultimately arrested after a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. The suspect allegedly stole an entire card of diamond earrings and fled on foot from Mueller Jewelers, located at 11425 Brink Ave.
wisfarmer.com
Rough road ahead due to milk hauler shortage
At one time in his career, milk hauler Ron Meyer ran three routes picking up milk from over 45 farms. Today the Oakfield driver mans a single route, collecting milk from just a dozen remaining farms. "I started seeing the decline in farms 20 years ago and its been steady...
