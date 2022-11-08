ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARE 11

Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Pet pig goes rogue, wanders St. Paul neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A pet pig is safely back at home after briefly going rogue in a St. Paul neighborhood Thursday morning.The wandering swine was spotted on Grand Avenue near Victoria Street. Twitter user @Veeveebee1 shared pictures of the pig, showing it rummaging around in someone's yard.Animal Control tells WCCO that it responded and reunited the pig with its owner "very quickly."
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022

Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota

Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests

There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
DULUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St Cloud Police Make Theft Arrest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team took a St. Cloud woman into custody Tuesday for several alleged burglaries and thefts on the East side of St. Cloud. The C-R-T arrested 35-year-old Katrina Johnson without incident in the 1500 block of 16th avenue South...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?

BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy