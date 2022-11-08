Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Officers warn public about bump-and-rob carjackings
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sherrif's Office is warning that "bump and rob carjackings" are becoming more common in the Twin Cities Metro. After a fender bender in Maplewood on Wednesday night, four people exited their vehicle and approached the driver of the car they had bumped into.
50 firefighters needed to battle house blaze in St. Paul due to strong winds
Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire that destroyed a house in St. Paul Thursday. The St. Paul Fire Department says it was called to the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East around 2:20 p.m. and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the two-story house.
Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities
Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Pet pig goes rogue, wanders St. Paul neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A pet pig is safely back at home after briefly going rogue in a St. Paul neighborhood Thursday morning.The wandering swine was spotted on Grand Avenue near Victoria Street. Twitter user @Veeveebee1 shared pictures of the pig, showing it rummaging around in someone's yard.Animal Control tells WCCO that it responded and reunited the pig with its owner "very quickly."
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
Penny's Coffee has closed both Twin Cities locations 'until further notice'
Twin Cities coffee shop business Penny's Coffee appears to have closed both of its locations "until further notice." The announced regarding the coffee shop in Wayzata was made on its Instagram page on Nov. 1, saying it would be temporarily closing as it has "limited staffing and are working on growing our team."
What? Longest Avenue of Victorian Houses in US is in Minnesota?
Yeah, that is right! I did not know this until I came across a TikTok on it, but it is very true! As stated by Visit St. Paul, a 4.5-mile span of Summit Ave is home to 373 of the street’s original 440 Victorian homes. Okay cool, now why...
boreal.org
Many conifers still available for Minnesota DNR's State Forest Nursery tree seedling sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 9, 2022. We are one week into State Forest Nursery tree seedling ordering and things are running smoothly. Thank you for using the online seedling request form. This is allowing us to process seedling requests faster than last year. As predicted,...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Exposed: This is The Longest Road In Minnesota
Town roads - 54,785 miles. Other roads (state and US Forest roads, Indian reservation roads, roads in unorganized townships) - 4,423 miles. Total street/road/highway mileage in Minnesota: 135,000 miles. That's a lot of miles of roadway, right? But just which one of those highways is the longest in Bold North?...
mprnews.org
Minnesotans elects hundreds of new school board members in often heated contests
There were hundreds of Minnesota school board races on the ballot Tuesday as well as several dozen school funding measures. More than 300 of the state’s 330+ districts held board elections this week, with just over 1000 board seats on the ballot. The competition for many of those open seats was unusually heated with close to 1,600 candidates running. In Bemidji 23 people sparred over five seats. In South St. Paul, 22 people contended for four seats.
Minnesota Felon Indicted for Shooting at Store Clerk
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth felon has been indicted for a felony firearm violation connected to the shooting of a store clerk in September. Court documents say 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the clerk over change from a purchase Butler made. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.
Walz confirms he and Ventura talked about legalized marijuana passing in St. Paul
Governor Tim Walz confirms he did talk with former Governor Jesse Ventura about legalizing marijuana during the upcoming legislative session
Unaccompanied pig on St. Paul's Grand Avenue becomes local celebrity
That's what social media users in St. Paul wanted to know Thursday morning when the porker came poking around businesses and homes in the area. According to posts in the Mac Groveland Neighborhood Group on Facebook, the pig was spotted near the area of Grand and Victoria avenues. Some speculated...
Minnesota’s Smallest Secret Lake Can Only Be Reached By Foot
We love our lakes in Minnesota. Heck, we are the land of 10,000 lakes don't ya know? Recently I dug into some fun facts, like did you know that the deepest lake in Minnesota isn't even a real lake and was once used by NASA? Yeah, crazy!. It's not an...
St Cloud Police Make Theft Arrest
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team took a St. Cloud woman into custody Tuesday for several alleged burglaries and thefts on the East side of St. Cloud. The C-R-T arrested 35-year-old Katrina Johnson without incident in the 1500 block of 16th avenue South...
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn
Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover. Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Write-in candidate wins Minnesota mayoral race ... but which one?
BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
