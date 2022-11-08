BIRCHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- In a small township in the northeast Twin Cities metro, both mayoral candidates were soundly defeated by the write-in vote.With the votes counted, the Secretary of State reports that in Birchwood Township -- adjacent to White Bear Lake -- 270 write-in votes were tallied. That compares to 171 votes for James Nelson and 148 for Michael McKenzie.NonpartisanJames Nelson17129.13%NonpartisanMichael McKenzie14624.87%WRITE-INWRITE-IN27046.00%These results came amid a write-in campaign on behalf of Margaret Ford, a former chair of the St. Catherine University board.The Washington County Elections Services said they're working on the process of hand-counting all ballots in the race, and can't officially declare Ford the winner as of Wednesday morning.It is plausible that the write-in vote was split among multiple names, which would potentially make Newton the winner.A spokesperson with the county says we will not learn the official outcome of this race until the village holds its canvassing. That will occur Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

