Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO