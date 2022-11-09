ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pawtucket Times

No. 6 UConn 98, Northeastern 39

NORTHEASTERN (1-1) Idowu 1-8 0-2 3, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton 1-9 0-0 3, Erdogan 1-4 2-2 5, Motema 3-11 5-6 11, Kiefer 1-3 0-0 2, Turnbull 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Clement 3-8 0-0 8, Larsen 0-4 2-2 2, Sapenter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-54 11-14 39.
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70

BRYANT (2-0) Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Edert 3-5 1-2 8, Gross-Bullock 6-14 13-18 27, Pride 3-9 0-1 6, Timberlake 8-13 3-5 19, Cramer 6-9 2-2 14, Latimer 2-4 2-3 7, Brelsford 1-2 1-2 4, Rochelle 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 22-33 89.
SMITHFIELD, RI
Pawtucket Times

Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Welcome former PC coach Bob Walsh, now an assistant coach at Iona

In the latest episode of the Ocean State Sidelines podcast, sportswriter Brendan McGair welcomes Bob Walsh, a long-time fixture on the Rhode Island college basketball scene. Walsh recently took a job as an assistant coach with Iona. Walsh looks back at his time with the Friars, his thoughts on Ed Cooley, what led him to take a job on a Gaels staff led by head coach Rick Pitino, and why caddying is an extension of coaching.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Army hosts Stonehill after Zegarowski's 25-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (0-2) at Army Black Knights (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Army Black Knights after Max Zegarowski scored 25 points in Stonehill's 102-95 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Army finished 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points...
EASTON, MA
independentri.com

Football: Skippers set for playoff showdown with Rams

North Kingstown further cemented itself as the top public-school football program in the state this season. Now comes the chance to be more than that. The third-seeded Skippers will visit No. 2 La Salle on Friday night in Providence with a spot in the state championship Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Harvard 68, Boston College 59

BOSTON COLLEGE (1-1) Gakdeng 8-9 0-0 16, Lacey 6-13 0-0 14, Mair 1-7 1-2 3, Todd 1-7 4-4 6, Waggoner 7-18 2-4 16, VanTimmeren 0-2 0-2 0, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-60 7-12 59. HARVARD (2-0) Anderson 0-2 0-2 0, Forbes 2-7 3-6 8, McCarthy...
HARVARD, MA
Turnto10.com

Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI

Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI

Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit

Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy