Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Pawtucket Times
No. 6 UConn 98, Northeastern 39
NORTHEASTERN (1-1) Idowu 1-8 0-2 3, Parker 0-3 0-0 0, Braxton 1-9 0-0 3, Erdogan 1-4 2-2 5, Motema 3-11 5-6 11, Kiefer 1-3 0-0 2, Turnbull 1-2 0-0 3, Webb 0-2 2-2 2, Clement 3-8 0-0 8, Larsen 0-4 2-2 2, Sapenter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 11-54 11-14 39.
Pawtucket Times
Bryant 89, Dartmouth 70
BRYANT (2-0) Walker 2-3 0-0 4, Edert 3-5 1-2 8, Gross-Bullock 6-14 13-18 27, Pride 3-9 0-1 6, Timberlake 8-13 3-5 19, Cramer 6-9 2-2 14, Latimer 2-4 2-3 7, Brelsford 1-2 1-2 4, Rochelle 0-0 0-0 0, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Moon 0-0 0-0 0, Ozabor 0-0 0-0 0, Shannon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 22-33 89.
Pawtucket Times
Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Welcome former PC coach Bob Walsh, now an assistant coach at Iona
In the latest episode of the Ocean State Sidelines podcast, sportswriter Brendan McGair welcomes Bob Walsh, a long-time fixture on the Rhode Island college basketball scene. Walsh recently took a job as an assistant coach with Iona. Walsh looks back at his time with the Friars, his thoughts on Ed Cooley, what led him to take a job on a Gaels staff led by head coach Rick Pitino, and why caddying is an extension of coaching.
Trio of St. Andrew’s hoopers sign NLI’s to play at DI level
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A trio of St. Andrew’s girls basketball stars committed to play at the Division I level. South Kingstown’s Jami Hill is going to College of Charleston, Cadence Johnson will play at Merrimack and Alana Scott is headed to Bryant.
Pawtucket Times
Army hosts Stonehill after Zegarowski's 25-point performance
Stonehill Skyhawks (0-2) at Army Black Knights (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Army Black Knights after Max Zegarowski scored 25 points in Stonehill's 102-95 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. Army finished 15-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Black Knights averaged 70.4 points...
independentri.com
Football: Skippers set for playoff showdown with Rams
North Kingstown further cemented itself as the top public-school football program in the state this season. Now comes the chance to be more than that. The third-seeded Skippers will visit No. 2 La Salle on Friday night in Providence with a spot in the state championship Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
Pawtucket Times
Harvard 68, Boston College 59
BOSTON COLLEGE (1-1) Gakdeng 8-9 0-0 16, Lacey 6-13 0-0 14, Mair 1-7 1-2 3, Todd 1-7 4-4 6, Waggoner 7-18 2-4 16, VanTimmeren 0-2 0-2 0, McGee 1-2 0-0 2, Daley 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-60 7-12 59. HARVARD (2-0) Anderson 0-2 0-2 0, Forbes 2-7 3-6 8, McCarthy...
ABC6.com
Four Barrington Eagles Soaring To Next Level With NLI Signings
At Barrington High School, four Eagles putting the pen to paper and are officially college committed.
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
$70K in lottery winnings still unclaimed in RI
No one has claimed $70,000 worth of lottery money in the state from a Powerball ticket and two Mega Millions tickets, The Rhode Island Lottery said.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket is a small yet pleasant city in Providence County, Rhode Island. Its location also makes it an ideal weekend getaway from the bustling capital for those who want a change of scenery. The city is also known for its vibrant arts scene, filled with art galleries, local studios, and...
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Providence police cruiser involved in crash
The crash occurred on Dave Gavitt Way at Washington Street, which is about two blocks away from police headquarters.
Valley Breeze
Syroya's Bakery opens in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Syroya Eugene held a grand opening of her new bakery, Syroya’s Bakery, 1860 Mineral Spring Ave. near North Providence High School, last Saturday, officially starting business as the first minority woman-owned bakery in town. Eugene, 41, was born and raised in Providence and got her...
Bold Point Park in Providence Getting Major Upgrades By Next Year
Big improvements are coming to a popular outdoor music venue in Providence, Rhode Island. Bold Point Park has hosted many concerts over the last few years, and after city officials broke ground last week, it is already on its way to a fresh look for music lovers to enjoy within the next calendar year.
mybackyardnews.com
RIBBON CUTTING SACCUCCI HONDA MIDDLETOWN, RI
Saccucci Honda of Middletown and NEC Solar to celebrate new solar installation on dealership with ribbon cutting event November 18. Saccucci Honda of Middletown is hosting a ribbon cutting event with local installer NEC Solar to celebrate the completion of a 200kW system on the dealership roof. NEC Solar, headquartered in Bristol, R.I., and Saccucci Honda are both family owned and operated local businesses. The solar installation includes 445 panels at 450 Watts each and 3 central inverters. With estimated power generation of more than 225,000kWh the array will offset 100% of the dealership’s electricity consumption.
Brown Daily Herald
Rhode Island’s public education system ‘in crisis,’ says policy nonprofit
Rhode Island’s public education system, including Providence Public Schools, is “in crisis,” according to a report published Oct. 13. The report, released by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a local policy nonprofit, discusses issues facing Rhode Island public schools that have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes reforms that could be enacted to address these problems.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
johnstonsunrise.net
Her incredible journey
Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
Comments / 0