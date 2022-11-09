Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Tremelimumab With Durvalumab and Platinum Chemotherapy for mNSCLC
The impressive POSEIDON clinical trial results have led to the FDA approval of tremelimumab in combination with durvalumab and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to tremelimumab (Imjudo) in combination with durvalumab (Imfinzi) and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment...
targetedonc.com
Years of Clinical Trial Research Produces Promising Therapies for CLL/SLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Brian T. Hill, MD, PhD, discussed making treatment decisions for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma. In a space that less than a decade ago treated patients with chemotherapy in the frontline, clinicians now have their choice of options when treating patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
targetedonc.com
Key Efficacy Data from Sub-Group Analyses of Patients from the EMERALD Trial
Dr. Aditya Bardia: EMERALD trial evaluated Elacestrant was a standard of care endocrine therapy aromatase inhibitor fulvestrant for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. The trial overall was positive, showed an improvement in progression-free survival in all comers. You could see a stronger signal in ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer. The trial did allow one prior line of chemotherapy so we saw subset analysis looking at patients who had not received prior chemotherapy. Essentially patients who had not received prior chemotherapy could see treatment with Elacestrant was associated with prolonged progression-free survival compared to standard-of-care endocrine therapy hazard ratio of 0.68. The median progression-free survival was 3.7 months with Elacestrant versus two months with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. If you look at landmark analysis, and that's important for EMERALD trial because if you look at the curves, you see an initial drop in the curves and then separation highlighting that median PFS might not be the best way to look at efficacy in the EMERALD trial. Landmark analyses like six months and 12 months PFS is a good metric. If you look at 12-month PFS, it was 27% with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard-of-care endocrine therapy. You could clearly see a separation in patients who have endocrine sensitive disease. This was particularly seen in patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer. As I mentioned earlier, in tumors that have mutations in the estrogen receptor, the tumor is still ER-dependent so drugs that would directly bind to ER like Elacestrant would work in this setting. In patients with mutant ESR1 breast cancer, you could see improvement in progression-free [00:18:00] survival hazard ratio of 0.54 with Elacestrant median PFS 5.3 months versus 1.9 months with standard endocrine therapy. Finally, if you look at the landmark 12-month PFS analysis, it was 31% with Elacestrant so one in three patients being without disease progression at 12 months with Elacestrant versus 12% with standard endocrine therapy. Overall you could see that in patients who had not received prior chemotherapy, that was a prognostic factor and you could clearly see benefit with Elacestrant as compared to standard endocrine therapy.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Brentuximab Vedotin for Pediatric Patients With High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
Based on results from the phase 3 AHOD1331 trial, the FDA has approved brentuximab vedotin in combination with doxorubicin, vincristine, etoposide, prednisone, and cyclophosphamide in pediatric patients with high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA has granted approval to the combination of brentuximab vedotin (Adcetris) plus doxorubicin, vincristine, etoposide, prednisone, and...
targetedonc.com
The EMERALD Trial: Elacestrant Mechanism of Action, Study Design, and Outcomes
Dr. Aditya Bardia: Elacestrant is a novel selective estrogen receptor degrader. It's oral. The drug binds to the estrogen receptor, blocks it and degrades it. In a phase 1/2 clinical trial that we were involved with, we could see evidence of clinical activity in pretreated patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Subset analysis revealed that patients who have ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer, you could clearly see activity with Elacestrant. This led to the design of the phase 3 trial, the EMERALD trial that looked at Elacestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy in the second third-line setting for patients with ER-positive HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. There are three features I would like to highlight related to the study design. The first is that it was a randomized global phase 3 trial in multiple regions so it was important to consider the practice patterns in different countries. The second is that the trial required patients to have prior CDK4/6 inhibitor because that's what we use in the first-line setting. That was required in this trial. Then the third is that the trial had two primary endpoints and was powered for both the primary endpoints. The first one was progression-free survival of Elacestrant was a standard of care endocrine therapy which would either be fulvestrant or aromatase inhibitor in patients who have ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer. A second primary endpoint was in all comers regardless of ESR1 mutations, progression-free survival with Elacestrant versus standard-of-care endocrine therapy.
MedicalXpress
A chemical that kills viruses might have saved lives during pandemic
Technology that reliably kills airborne viruses inside buildings could prevent most cases of cold and flu and might have saved millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Rutgers expert. Emanuel Goldman, professor of microbiology, biochemistry and molecular genetics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, and other experts,...
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Rheumatoid arthritis patients taking opioids have twice the risk of venous thromboembolism
New research presented this week at ACR Convergence 2022, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, found that adult RA patients starting opioids had twice the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE) compared to patients starting nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) (Abstract #1646). Venous thromboembolism is a serious, but preventable, condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a vein.
News-Medical.net
Melatonin could be a potential therapy for long-COVID symptoms
A recent review published in the journal Biomolecules discussed the potential uses of melatonin in treating brain fog and chronic fatigue syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis symptoms associated with long coronavirus disease (COVID). Background. An emerging concern associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is long COVID or clinical sequelae...
targetedonc.com
Bemarituzumab Prolongs Survival in FGFR2b-Overexpressing Gastric/GEJ Cancers
Results from bemarituzumab in the phase 2 FIGHT study hint that FGFR2b may be a new target of interest in gastric cancer. Treatment with bemarituzumab plus combination chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated, FGFR2b-overexpressing, advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in the FIGHT study (NCT03694522) achieved promising clinical efficacy.
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
FDA Approves Vemlidy for Adolescents With Hepatitis B
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the antiviral medication Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF) for adolescents ages 12 and older with chronic hepatitis B, Gilead Sciences announced last week. Although hepatitis B has declined among children and adolescents since the adoption of universal hepatitis B virus (HBV) vaccination...
scitechdaily.com
Nanotechnology Breakthrough Makes Cancer Immunotherapy More Effective Against Solid Tumors
Preclinical study uses nanoparticles to attach immune-activating molecules to tumors, sensitizing them to immunotherapy. Scientists have developed a nanotechnology platform that can change the way the immune system sees solid tumor cells, making them more receptive to immunotherapy. This adaptable immune conversion approach has the potential for broad application across many cancer types, according to preclinical findings.
targetedonc.com
Dosing and Toxicity: Managing Adverse Events and Dose Reductions for PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Bradley J. Monk, MD, discussed recommendations for managing toxicity and dosing of PARP inhibitors as primary maintenance for ovarian cancer. CASE SUMMARY. A 49-year-old Black woman presented to her primary care physician with abdominal bloating and nausea. She had a history of mild...
targetedonc.com
Adjuvant Therapy Treatment Approaches for Patients with Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Nizar M. Tannir, MD, Scott Tykodi, MD, PhD, Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Moshe Ornstein, MD, MA, discusses his approach to adjuvant therapy while treating patients with advanced clear cell RCC. Nizar Tannir, MD: We’re going to finish our program with a discussion about the data from KEYNOTE-564, what it...
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Selecting a Novel Hormonal Agent for Relapsed nmCRPC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based event, Alan H. Bryce, MD, discussed decision-making for treating a patient with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HAO: I chose darolutamide [Nubeqa] because this is nmCRPC [nonmetastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer] with biomedical relapse. The PSA doubling time was less than 10 months. Apalutamide [Erleada], darolutamide, and enzalutamide [Xtandi] are approved by the FDA [in this setting]. The patient has a seizure history, so [enzalutamide] is not preferred.1 Darolutamide has less penetration, so that is why I chose it.2.
targetedonc.com
Current and Potential Second-Line Therapies Following IO/TKI in RCC
Bradley A. McGregor, MD, discusses current and future second-line therapy options following frontline tyrosine kinase inhibitor and immunotherapy for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Bradley A. McGregor, MD, clinical director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Finally Discover the Cause of a Rare Brain Disease
Researchers discover a novel mechanism behind a rare brain disease. Thanks to research teams on opposite sides of the world, a rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder now has a definitive cause. The disorder, known as hypomyelinating leukodystrophy, is caused by a mutation in the gene that controls the transport...
cancerhealth.com
FDA Approves At-Home Therapy for Melanoma Patients With Vitiligo
On July 18, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first topically-applied treatment for skin repigmentation for patients with vitiligo after strong results from two Phase 3 trials. Vitiligo, a chronic skin disease, affects 3 in 100 people who have melanoma, categorized as melanoma-associated vitiligo. The approval invites patients with vitiligo, including those with melanoma, to talk with their providers on how Opzelura (ruxolitinib) can serve their skin needs.
Comments / 0