ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

City leaders must rethink 'Columbia Connect' plan. Surveillance cameras don't foster equity.

Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens. We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

More Fusus details emerge at policy drafting meeting

The Columbia Police Department will present a revised draft policy informed by community feedback for Fusus, a surveillance camera technology, to the Columbia City Council at its Nov. 21 meeting. Fusus is software that Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones wants to purchase. It allows police to view a map of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

City seeks customer input on trash bag ordinance

The Columbia Solid Waste Department is asking for public input on the proposed ordinance change to city-issued trash bags. Two hearings will be hosted, both in the Council Chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, with the first taking place at 6 p.m. next Thursday and the second at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, according to a Friday news release from the city.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Council members provide details on trash pickup changes

Several members of the Columbia City Council are reaching out on social media and email to provide additional details on the city’s planned move to automated trash pickup. Council received a briefing Monday before its formal session and encouraged staff to begin drafting a plan to switch to roll carts and automated trucks to pick up trash in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Yes We Cannabis

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian

'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started

Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Organizations plan Veterans Day events

Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving. Some organizations around Columbia have events planned on Friday to celebrate the holiday and honor local veterans.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability

As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ndoma-Ogar out for MU ahead of Tennessee

After not releasing an injury report prior to facing Kentucky, Missouri released a four-man report before its Saturday bout with Tennessee. Those four players — EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Chance Luper, Hyrin White and Daniel Hawthorne — were all listed out. Ndoma-Ogar sustained a foot injury against Kentucky that could...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Parks and Rec proposes Cosmo Bike Park to community

Columbia Parks and Recreation is building a bike park in Cosmopolitan Park. The department held a public interest meeting for the project yesterday where they fielded questions and comments from cyclists and other members of the community. The meeting took place at the Activity & Recreation Center, where the department...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense

Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Elizabeth "Ellie" Hanney, Dec. 8, 2014 — Nov. 1, 2022

One frosty October evening, Ellie Hanney curled up with her mom, Katie, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.” Magical adventures of Dorothy transported the 7-year-old into a lollipop land without seizures and fevers. Songs from “Wicked” filled their van for the next few weeks, as Katie dreamed of taking her only daughter to see Elphaba defy gravity.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans

A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter

With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'Tiger Kickoff Show': Tennessee versus Mizzou preview from Beale Street

KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
MEMPHIS, TN
Columbia Missourian

MU kicker Mevis named Lou Groza Award semifinalist

For a third consecutive season, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which honors the top collegiate place kicker in the country. Through nine games this season, Mevis is 16-for-21 on field goal attempts, marking his lowest completion percentage in his three-year career.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy