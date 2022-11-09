Read full article on original website
City leaders must rethink 'Columbia Connect' plan. Surveillance cameras don't foster equity.
Editor’s note: This letter was addressed to City Council members, community leaders and Columbia citizens. We are pastors serving congregations in Columbia that share strong commitments to anti-racism and the inherent dignity of all persons. As we recall that racism and other oppressions shape not only extreme circumstances but also the daily experience of members of the Columbia community, we are compelled to speak out against the city’s “Columbia Connect” plan to allow police access to private security cameras in Columbia.
More Fusus details emerge at policy drafting meeting
The Columbia Police Department will present a revised draft policy informed by community feedback for Fusus, a surveillance camera technology, to the Columbia City Council at its Nov. 21 meeting. Fusus is software that Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones wants to purchase. It allows police to view a map of...
City seeks customer input on trash bag ordinance
The Columbia Solid Waste Department is asking for public input on the proposed ordinance change to city-issued trash bags. Two hearings will be hosted, both in the Council Chambers of the Daniel Boone City Building, with the first taking place at 6 p.m. next Thursday and the second at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30, according to a Friday news release from the city.
Council members provide details on trash pickup changes
Several members of the Columbia City Council are reaching out on social media and email to provide additional details on the city’s planned move to automated trash pickup. Council received a briefing Monday before its formal session and encouraged staff to begin drafting a plan to switch to roll carts and automated trucks to pick up trash in Columbia.
Yes We Cannabis
'They were driven on effort': How Heupel, Elarbee and Halzle built foundation at Missouri
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel famously served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator for two years — 2016 and ’17 — under Barry Odom. What isn’t as well known is how he treated those who played for and coached under him. “He would have us over for...
Hair makes history as Blair Oaks beats Borgia for district championship
WARDSVILLE — From the opening drive, it was all but over. Top-seeded Blair Oaks dominated third-seeded St. Francis Borgia on both sides of the ball in a 54-14 win in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final Friday in Wardsville.
With COVID closures in the rear-view mirror, CPS focuses on the next five years
Columbia schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood stood on a podium last month before several dozen parents and others and laid out the purpose of the event: to gather input for the district’s five-year plan. To help inform the discussion, Yearwood presented a range of data, from test scores to attendance...
'A coach's dream': Missouri's Young returns to where it all started
Over a five-week stretch, Missouri played in four homecoming games. The Tigers' road game Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee, marks their first away from Columbia that's not a homecoming affair since Week 2 against Kansas State. But the Tigers have one player returning home this weekend: Elijah Young, Tennessee’s Class 5A...
Organizations plan Veterans Day events
Veterans Day, celebrated annually Nov. 11, honors all U.S. military veterans as well as those who are still serving. Some organizations around Columbia have events planned on Friday to celebrate the holiday and honor local veterans.
MU should recognize serve differences of its students, regardless of ability
As a person with ADHD, navigating college is extremely difficult. ADHD limits my ability to focus in lectures; remember appointments and deadlines; and complete assignments in a timely manner. But, it also affects everything else about my life. ADHD makes it nearly impossible for me to start tasks I don’t...
Ndoma-Ogar out for MU ahead of Tennessee
After not releasing an injury report prior to facing Kentucky, Missouri released a four-man report before its Saturday bout with Tennessee. Those four players — EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Chance Luper, Hyrin White and Daniel Hawthorne — were all listed out. Ndoma-Ogar sustained a foot injury against Kentucky that could...
Parks and Rec proposes Cosmo Bike Park to community
Columbia Parks and Recreation is building a bike park in Cosmopolitan Park. The department held a public interest meeting for the project yesterday where they fielded questions and comments from cyclists and other members of the community. The meeting took place at the Activity & Recreation Center, where the department...
Missouri looks to create havoc against Tennessee offense
Tennessee is coming off its first loss of the season, its first loss suffered as the No. 1 team in the country under the College Football Playoff ranking. With the Volunteers falling to No. 5, their offense is poised to face another top defense in the conference. Missouri doesn’t deploy...
Elizabeth "Ellie" Hanney, Dec. 8, 2014 — Nov. 1, 2022
One frosty October evening, Ellie Hanney curled up with her mom, Katie, to watch “The Wizard of Oz.” Magical adventures of Dorothy transported the 7-year-old into a lollipop land without seizures and fevers. Songs from “Wicked” filled their van for the next few weeks, as Katie dreamed of taking her only daughter to see Elphaba defy gravity.
Parks and Recreation seeks public feedback on Cosmo Bike Park plans
A new bike park is in the works for the city of Columbia. The Columbia Parks and Recreation department will show concept plans and take public feedback Thursday for the Cosmo Bike Park, which will be built at the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area (Cosmo Park). The public input meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at the Activity and Recreation Center on 1701 W. Ash St.
Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter
With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian.
National Weather Service projects 50-degree temperature drop in Columbia
Temperatures in Columbia are expected to plummet almost 50 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Thursday temperatures were projected to reach 80 degrees; Friday morning highs will hit just 30 degrees.
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Tennessee versus Mizzou preview from Beale Street
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the 18th episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers are on the road! Chase, Jack, and Kenny are in Memphis, TN. for a class trip and then heading to Knoxville to cover the game. Instead of filming early, the show is filmed from Beale Street in downtown Memphis. Kyle joins the show at two points via zoom to share his thoughts on the game and preview his Tiger Kickoff feature on Blake Baker. Throughout the show, Tennessee is discussed and how they still are a touch test despite last week's loss to Georgia. Missouri's offense is discussed and how the writers' think the ground game will look Saturday. Finally, Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff articles for this week that can be found on the Missourian's website! The show was filmed this week by Missouri J-school student Peter Kamp. Chase Matteson, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter.
MU kicker Mevis named Lou Groza Award semifinalist
For a third consecutive season, Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, which honors the top collegiate place kicker in the country. Through nine games this season, Mevis is 16-for-21 on field goal attempts, marking his lowest completion percentage in his three-year career.
