Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego small business turns to retirees to solve hiring challenges
The owner of R Bloom's of Lake Oswego, a floral shop in downtown, says the retirees he's hired have done an outstanding job. Finding seasonal employees — particularly ones who greet customers warmly and go out of their way to help — proved a challenging task for R Bloom's of Lake Oswego owner Richard Bloom.
Minimum monthly income needed to afford a home in Portland, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anyone looking to find an affordable home in Portland better bring a six-figure salary. More specifically, to afford a home in the 97210 ZIP code in Northwest Portland, which includes Forest Park, you would need an annual income of $212,041, based on median home values of $868,928.
Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?
Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
oregoncoasttoday.com
Come and stay for a spell
A visually magical place that also happens to carry magical items, Tah•Lume is the perfect place to find the more mystical items on your Yuletide gift list. . Established in 2018, the Lincoln City-based business is not a quick stop-and-shop experience; you will want to have time to explore. . “The...
thebossmagazine.com
The Four Pillars of Retirement
Portland, Oregon-based author, and independent financial planner Wayne von Borstel wants to help people retire with comfort and security. Many people do not have savings and are not putting money away for the future. von Borstel suggests that delayed gratification and avoiding the need to have the next, best things in life make it far easier to have a good retirement with fewer worries.
kqennewsradio.com
$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON
Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
Oregon Zoo announces ZooLights dates, prepares to dazzle holiday guests again
The Oregon Zoo will once again be illuminated in more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights for the annual holiday ZooLights event.
‘It sounds like a headache’: Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood
"[It's] like a 'woo-woo-woo-woo!'" said Mo Hussain, a five-year resident of the Fort Greene neighborhood. "It almost sounds unnatural. It really gets under your skin."
Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner
Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine
SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
Nodoguro, Portland’s finest Japanese restaurant, has found a new home
Nodoguro, the “by-appointment-only” Japanese restaurant that closed its original Southeast Portland location during the pandemic, has found a new home, chef Ryan Roadhouse tells The Oregonian. The new Nodoguro will open on Thursday in a former events space tucked behind an upcoming Kerns neighborhood retail outlet for Eleusis,...
The Portland Mercury
Jo Ann Got Defunded
[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
It’s the 50th anniversary of an important part of Portland’s history
This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of the most influential city plans in Portland's history.
WWEEK
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
