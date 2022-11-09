ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Pamplin Media Group

Lake Oswego small business turns to retirees to solve hiring challenges

The owner of R Bloom's of Lake Oswego, a floral shop in downtown, says the retirees he's hired have done an outstanding job. Finding seasonal employees — particularly ones who greet customers warmly and go out of their way to help — proved a challenging task for R Bloom's of Lake Oswego owner Richard Bloom.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
News Talk KIT

Here’s Three of the Best Rage Rooms in Oregon?

Life gets stressful, usually to the point where you're ready to smash something, but why destroy your own stuff when you can destroy someone else's? No, we're not saying you should go destroy some random person's stuff, instead, why not check out a rage room around Oregon?. Don't know what...
OREGON STATE
oregoncoasttoday.com

Come and stay for a spell

A visually magical place that also happens to carry magical items, Tah•Lume is the perfect place to find the more mystical items on your Yuletide gift list. . Established in 2018, the Lincoln City-based business is not a quick stop-and-shop experience; you will want to have time to explore. . “The...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thebossmagazine.com

The Four Pillars of Retirement

Portland, Oregon-based author, and independent financial planner Wayne von Borstel wants to help people retire with comfort and security. Many people do not have savings and are not putting money away for the future. von Borstel suggests that delayed gratification and avoiding the need to have the next, best things in life make it far easier to have a good retirement with fewer worries.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
KOIN 6 News

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
SALEM, OR
The Portland Mercury

Jo Ann Got Defunded

[Editor's Note: Rene Gonzalez... this is supposed to be an ANONYMOUS forum! Oh, and ask your campaign manager to stop avoiding us.]. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA

